Cassar And Nickal Are Teammates Closer Than Brothers

It’s not uncommon to hear an athlete bask in a moment of success by comparing the team to a family, regardless of the sport. A defensive lineman who has spent all of 10 collective seconds speaking to the senior quarterback will speak about brotherhood and a side-by-side journey.

When the confetti is done falling, it’s unknown if the two hypothetical figures will ever cross paths again, disproving that illusion of brotherhood and union.

The bond of a wrestling team will always be knit tighter than a football team and the even more rare bond between Anthony Cassar and Bo Nickal is closer to brotherhood under a navy blue banner.

People will, of course, remember the individual matches and the team trophies the two helped bring home, but they may forget just how early in the game the two met.

“We were actually roommates since our true freshman year,” Cassar said. “He was the first dude I met.”