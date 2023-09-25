Week 8 Preview | Dana White's Contender Series

Matt Frevola and Kennedy Nzechukwu earned their contracts on the final episodes of Season 1 and Season 2 respectively, and are on the fringes of the Top 15 in their divisions, while Season 4 grads Carlos Ulberg and Ignacio Bahamondes each recently picked up victories. Season 5 is where Ciao Borralho punched his ticket to competing in the Octagon, and all five of the graduates from Season 6 have already registered at least one win under the UFC banner, with Farid Basharat and Daniel Marcos each standing at 2-0.

DWCS Weigh-In Results

This week’s slate features a collection of hopefuls looking to join that quality class of Week 8 alums plying their trade on the biggest stage in the sport, and it should be as entertaining as always.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s matchups.

Danny Barlow vs. Raheem Forest