A general view of the Octagon prior to Dana White's Contender Series season six, week three at UFC APEX on August 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Weigh-in

Season 7 Weigh-In Results | Dana White's Contender Series

Season 7 Weigh-In Results | Dana White's Contender Series
By UFC Staff • Aug. 7, 2023

The very best show for spotlighting rising MMA talent returns when Dana White's Contender Series kicks off it's sixth season this summer. For 10 incredible Tuesday nights, watch as an army of hopefuls take their shot at a UFC contract. 

Watch all the entire fight card on ESPN+ in the United States, and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. Action gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

Week 1 Official Weigh-In Results

Middleweight Main Event Bout: Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs Lucas Fernando (186)

Lightweight Bout: Tom Nolan (155) vs Bogdan Grad (156)

Heavyweight Bout: Kevin Szaflarski (260.5) vs Caio Machado (256)

Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (135.5) vs Reyes Cortez Jr. (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Victor Dias (126) vs Kevin Borjas (125.5)

