Season 7 Weigh-In Results | Dana White's Contender Series
The Fighters Step On The Scales To Make It Official For Tuesday's Big Shot At The UFC
By UFC Staff
• Aug. 7, 2023
The very best show for spotlighting rising MMA talent returns when Dana White's Contender Series kicks off it's sixth season this summer. For 10 incredible Tuesday nights, watch as an army of hopefuls take their shot at a UFC contract.
Action gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
Week 1 Official Weigh-In Results
Middleweight Main Event Bout: Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs Lucas Fernando (186)
Lightweight Bout: Tom Nolan (155) vs Bogdan Grad (156)
Heavyweight Bout: Kevin Szaflarski (260.5) vs Caio Machado (256)
Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott (135.5) vs Reyes Cortez Jr. (135.5)
Flyweight Bout: Victor Dias (126) vs Kevin Borjas (125.5)
