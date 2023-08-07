Season 7 Weigh-In Results | Dana White's Contender Series

The very best show for spotlighting rising MMA talent returns when Dana White's Contender Series kicks off it's sixth season this summer. For 10 incredible Tuesday nights, watch as an army of hopefuls take their shot at a UFC contract.

Watch all the entire fight card on ESPN+ in the United States, and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. Action gets underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.