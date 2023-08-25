Victoria Anthony Looks To Capitalize On Rare Opportunity | UFC FIGHT PASS

It’s precisely this elite wrestling acumen that Anthony has used to scare away “testing the waters” atomweight prospects since her first fight. The process has become such a problem that even with the enlistment of family, scouring the country for a fight remains a tall task.

“We’ve contacted every amateur promotion,” Anthony laughed. “I’m DMing them, my dad is DMing them. Everyone on the list and nothing has come to fruition. I would say at least 15 opponents had to have said no at this point, is my guess. My last fight was in February at the IMMAFs and so far I have only been able to get fights in Europe.”

While finding fights the traditional way hasn’t panned out for the Sunkist wrestler, there’s always going to be hope in short notice substitutions. Of course, having time to prepare is the preferred method for literally any job on the planet, but when you’ve made a name for yourself in combat sports the way Anthony has and you keep your weight as low as Anthony does, you’re forced to make the most of any opportunity.

“I am always ready,” Anthony said. “I can always make weight. I am a very true 105 pounder; I woke up this morning at 113 pounds so that’s not an issue. I’m always in shape. I’m always training and I’m really, really grateful that this opportunity was provided.”