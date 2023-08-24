How To Watch Road To UFC Season 2

What Is ROAD TO UFC?

ROAD TO UFC is a tournament that features four men’s divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight - with eight participants in each.

The semifinals take place in Singapore on August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the finals being featured as part of a UFC Fight Night card later in the year. At that event, each of the four divisions' winners will be awarded a UFC contract. First bout starts at 4pm SGT (4am ET / 1am PT).

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 took place across two days, May 27 and 28, inside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

All events are broadcast internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MONGOLIA: PREMIER SPORTS

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS