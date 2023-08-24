How To Watch Road To UFC Season 2

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC, A Tournament Where The Winners Emerge With UFC Contracts. Episodes 5 & 6 Happen Live August 27
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 24, 2023
For a second time, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.
What Is ROAD TO UFC?
ROAD TO UFC is a tournament that features four men’s divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight - with eight participants in each.
The semifinals take place in Singapore on August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the finals being featured as part of a UFC Fight Night card later in the year. At that event, each of the four divisions' winners will be awarded a UFC contract. First bout starts at 4pm SGT (4am ET / 1am PT).
The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 took place across two days, May 27 and 28, inside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai.
Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners: