A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Road To UFC

How To Watch Road To UFC Season 2

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC, A Tournament Where The Winners Emerge With UFC Contracts. Episodes 5 & 6 Happen Live August 27
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 24, 2023

For a second time, UFC will host a ground-breaking win-and-advance tournament: ROAD TO UFC. The top mixed martial arts prospects from Asia will be vying for a UFC contract.

What Is ROAD TO UFC?

ROAD TO UFC is a tournament that features four men’s divisions - flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight - with eight participants in each.

The semifinals take place in Singapore on August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with the finals being featured as part of a UFC Fight Night card later in the year. At that event, each of the four divisions' winners will be awarded a UFC contract. First bout starts at 4pm SGT (4am ET / 1am PT).

The opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 2 took place across two days, May 27 and 28, inside the Octagon at the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai.

Each episode of ROAD TO UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8, so audiences across Asia can get to know the athletes via in-event features and competitions on the following UFC broadcast partners:

All events are broadcast internationally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

CHINA: MIGU

HONG KONG: NOW SPORTS

INDIA: SONY TEN 2

INDONESIA: MOLA

JAPAN: U-NEXT

SOUTH KOREA: TVN, TVN SPORTS, TVING

MALAYSIA: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA

MONGOLIA: PREMIER SPORTS

MYANMAR: CANAL+

PHILIPPINES: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS

SINGAPORE: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA

THAILAND & CAMBODIA: TRUE SPORTS HD3

VIETNAM: K+ SPORTS

How ROAD TO UFC Works:

  • Four men’s divisions: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight
     
  • 8-man brackets for each division
     
  • Round 1 (quarterfinals)
    • Four fights in each bracket (plus one non-tournament fight, making five fights total per fight card); winners move on to semifinals (ROUND 1 RESULTS: Episodes 1 & 2 | Episodes 3 & 4)
       
  • Round 2 (semifinals)
    • Two fights in each bracket; winners move on to finals 
       
  • Round 3 (finals)
    • One fight in each bracket taking place on the preliminary card of a UFC Fight Night later this year. Winners will earn a UFC contract.

Follow along closely on UFC.com and @UFCNews for more information on how to watch, live results and more for all episodes of ROAD TO UFC.

