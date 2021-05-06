UFC Unfiltered: Neil Magny And Amanda Ribas

Jim and Matt break down all you need to know about this weekend's card, including interviews with Neil Magny and Amanda Ribas and their picks!

Neil Magny is the first guest on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered. After Neil roasts Matt's webcam setup, he breaks down his mentality heading into his pivotal Welterweight matchup with Geoff Neal on Saturday and reveals what was most frustrating about his recent loss to Michael Chiesa. He also reveals that Kamaru Usman does, in fact, eat McNuggets during training camp. Tune in for the full story!

Amanda Ribas joins the show next. She discusses how her mom helped lift her spirits after her loss to Marina Rodriguez, shares why her father and coach's real strength is psychology, and dreams about her post-fight meal: a cannoli from the Cake Boss.

Jim and Matt close the show offering their take on Diego Sanchez's recent release from the UFC and their picks for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson.

Listen To The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Here

Got a minute? Give us a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram