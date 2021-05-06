 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

UFC Unfiltered: Neil Magny And Amanda Ribas

Listen To The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Neil Magny And Amanda Ribas
May. 6, 2021

Listen To The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Neil Magny And Amanda Ribas:

Jim and Matt break down all you need to know about this weekend's card, including interviews with Neil Magny and Amanda Ribas and their picks!

Neil Magny is the first guest on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered. After Neil roasts Matt's webcam setup, he breaks down his mentality heading into his pivotal Welterweight matchup with Geoff Neal on Saturday and reveals what was most frustrating about his recent loss to Michael Chiesa. He also reveals that Kamaru Usman does, in fact, eat McNuggets during training camp. Tune in for the full story!

Amanda Ribas joins the show next. She discusses how her mom helped lift her spirits after her loss to Marina Rodriguez, shares why her father and coach's real strength is psychology, and dreams about her post-fight meal: a cannoli from the Cake Boss. 

Jim and Matt close the show offering their take on Diego Sanchez's recent release from the UFC and their picks for UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Waterson.

Listen To The Previous Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Here

Got a minute? Give us a review!

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram

Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram

Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Giga Chikadze of Georgia prepares to fight Jamey Simmons in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Community

Knockout Cancer: Giga Chikadze’s Driving Force

How UFC Featherweight Giga Chikadze Transformed His Grief Into Action, And Helped Hundreds In The Process

More