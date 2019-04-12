 Skip to main content
Announcements

UFC Releases Octagon Canvas Partners For UFC 236

UFC 236 Will Air Live On Pay-Per-View From Atlanta on April 13
Apr. 12, 2019

LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today released an image of the Octagon® canvas featuring its official partners for UFC 236: HOLLOWAY vs. POIRIER 2, which will air live on Pay-Per-View from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, April 13.

Official Partners:

Monster Energy: Official Energy Drink of UFC

Modelo: Official Beer of UFC

P3: Official Protein Snack of UFC

Devour: Official Frozen Food of UFC

Nemiroff: Official Vodka of UFC

BODYARMOR: Official Sports Drink of UFC

Warrior: The new original series from Cinemax, premiering April 5

Poker Stars: Official Gaming and Poker partner of UFC

Tags
UFC 236

UFC 230 main card results

More

UFC 230 main event results

More