UFC Releases Octagon Canvas Partners For UFC 236

UFC 236 Will Air Live On Pay-Per-View From Atlanta on April 13
Apr. 12, 2019
LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today released an image of the Octagon® canvas featuring its official partners for UFC 236: HOLLOWAY vs. POIRIER 2, which will air live on Pay-Per-View from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, April 13.
Official Partners:
Monster Energy: Official Energy Drink of UFC
Modelo: Official Beer of UFC
P3: Official Protein Snack of UFC
Devour: Official Frozen Food of UFC
Nemiroff: Official Vodka of UFC
BODYARMOR: Official Sports Drink of UFC
Warrior: The new original series from Cinemax, premiering April 5
Poker Stars: Official Gaming and Poker partner of UFC