UFC NAMES REVLON’S CURVE FOR MEN OFFICIAL FRAGRANCE PARTNER

Under the new agreement, Curve for Men will become an Official Partner of UFC in the fragrance category—marking the first time UFC has offered the category to a marketing partner.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Curve for Men as UFC’s first-ever fragrance partner,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “We give a lot of thought before we unlock a category for the first time, but when we had an opportunity to bring on a blue-chip brand like Revlon, it was an easy decision. Curve for Men is a perfect product fit for our brand and our audience, and we’re looking forward to the creative activations we’ll have with the Revlon team throughout the coming year.”

"Revlon is delighted to unveil Curve for Men as the Official Fragrance Partner of UFC,” said Frederic Arbel, General Manager of North America, at Revlon. “We celebrate this historic opportunity to be the first fragrance brand to collaborate with UFC and are excited to engage with new and existing consumers through multiple program touch points that will create a unique experience for UFC fans across the globe.”

Curve for Men is a complex and distinctive blend of exhilarating green notes, smooth spices and rich woods, masterfully crafted for the man who takes charge in life. A classic Aromatic Fougère fragrance, Curve for Men is a perfect signature scent, versatile for both day and night.

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As the Official Fragrance Partner of UFC, Curve for Men will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon at some of UFC’s biggest events, including select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights in the U.S. In addition, during the main card of certain Pay Per Views, Curve for Men will have ownership of the “Celeb Cam” broadcast feature that spotlights the celebrities sitting Octagon side for big event.

Curve for Men will officially kickoff the partnership for the first time at UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL on Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event, one of the biggest in combat sports history, is headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. In addition, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.