UFC Fight Island 6 Bonus Coverage

A pair of debutants duked it out in the lightweight division with a display of beautiful violence as Guram Kutateladze took home a split decision win over Mateuz Gamrot.

To open the bout, Gamrot took the fight to the canvas and Kutateladze countered by searching for submissions off his back. Eventually the roles were reversed before getting back to their feet as the two shared a high-paced first round that continued into the second.

Kutateladze got his striking going in the second frame and fended off Gamrot’s attempts to engage in grappling sequences and was able to find a bit of a rhythm. While Gamrot turned it up in the third round, Kutateladze did enough to score a close win and give Gamrot his first professional loss.