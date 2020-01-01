On the Rise: UFC 254 Edition

Order UFC 254 For Any Device

Umar Nurmagomedov

Khabib isn’t the only undefeated Nurmagomedov set to compete on Saturday as much earlier in the card, his 24-year-old cousin Umar will put his 12-0 record on the line against fellow newcomer Sergey Morozov.

The bantamweight has been on people’s radar for a couple years now, benefitting from training alongside a host of elite talents and his familial ties to the lightweight kingpin. But it’s not just his last name that has gotten the 24-year-old noticed, as Nurmagomedov posted a pair of quality decision victories in individual appearances under the Professional Fighters League banner in 2018 and 2019.

Nurmagomedov has faced a motley crew of competitors during his journey to the UFC, with his most recognizable victory coming against 40-year-old CFFC veteran Sidemar Honorio, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to fighting on the biggest stage in the sport and taking on an experienced, seasoned opponent like Morozov this weekend.

How To Watch UFC 254

The 31-year-old from Kazakhstan enters on a five-fight winning streak, most recently drawing level in his two-fight series against Josh Rettinghouse. Morozov has displayed solid power and keen finishing instincts over his career, and his last loss came more than two years ago against rising featherweight prospect Movsar Evloev, which helps establish a baseline for what to expect from him and how to gauge Nurmagomedov when they meet on Saturday.

Carrying the last name Nurmagomedov brings automatic pressure and the advanced billing Umar has received ratchets it up even more, but he’s been surrounded by very skilled training, experienced training partners throughout his career and should be ready to deal with everything that comes with stepping out under the bright lights for the first time.

And if he can handle his business against Morozov, don’t be surprised if he gets an accelerated push in the 135-pound weight class going forward.