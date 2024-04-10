UFC Announces Global Marketing Partnership with Stem Cell Therapy Leader Cellular Performance Institute (CPI)

As UFC’s first-ever Official Global Stem Cell Therapy Partner, CPI will receive high visibility branding inside the world-famous Octagon during select Pay Per Views and Fight Nights, providing CPI with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 975 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and CPI will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 259 million users worldwide.

Other creative integrations will focus on leveraging fan engagement and driving CPI brand awareness, including in-arena activations and viewer sweepstakes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cellular Performance Institute as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, UFC & WWE. “CPI’s focus on good health, quality of life, and injury recovery is a message we’re proud to support and share with our athletes and fans.”

“CPI is a leader in providing safe and effective non-surgical options to treat injuries for patients who have exhausted the standard of care and are left with often times ineffective surgery as their only option,” said Ed Clay, CPI co-Founder. “This partnership enables us to provide information and options to patients suffering from debilitating pain where the standard of care is surgery and the only alternative.”

UFC and CPI will activate the partnership for the first time at UFC 300: PEREIRA vs. HILL this Saturday, April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event, one of the biggest in combat sports history, is headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout that will see Alex Pereira go for his first title defense against former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Jamahal Hill. In addition, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili defends against No. 1 contender Yan Xiaonan in the first ever all-Chinese UFC title bout. Also, Justin Gaethje puts his BMF belt on the line against former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated Fight of the Year candidate.