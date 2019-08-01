UFC 241: The Scorecard

Surprise, surprise, surprise. Not really, because as soon as Stipe Miocic wrapped the UFC heavyweight title bout around his waist for the second time, it was clear that he was the big winner on a big UFC 241 card last weekend. And rightfully so, as he did what not many fighters are able to do, and that’s erase the memory of a knockout loss and then return the favor after more than a year away. And don’t chalk this up to Daniel Cormier all of a sudden getting old, because the 40-year-old was ahead on all three scorecards and looking sharper than ever with his striking when the end came. That end is a testament to Miocic’s resilience ability to switch up a game plan, as his body attack in the fourth round opened Cormier up for the punches upstairs that finished the fight. So what’s next? If Cormier opts against retirement, a rubber match would be the perfect way to close out 2019. If “DC” does walk off into the sunset, there’s this Francis Ngannou guy who wants another crack at Miocic.