UFC 241: Bonus Coverage

Performances Of The Night

Stipe Miocic

The baddest man on the planet once again hails from Cleveland, Ohio. Stipe Miocic waited for his rematch with Daniel Cormier for over a year and once the opportunity came at UFC 241 he made the most of it.

Miocic's triumph didn't come without adversity as Cormier started off very strong in the first two rounds. But despite absorbing plenty of significant strikes Miocic kept his head in the game and made a significant adjustment heading into the championship rounds.

Miocic started ripping bigtime shots to Cormier's body and it was evident that they were working, as DC visibly started to slow-down. With just under a minute to go in the round Miocic hit Cormier with a powerful uppercut to the midsection then followed it up with a jab-cross combo straight to the chin of DC. It was the moment that Miocic had waited so many days and nights for and it was his time to shine.

Miocic swarmed DC, clocking him with multiple massive punches that made DC crumble to canvas. And just like that, a year plus in the making, the UFC heavyweight championship would run through The Land once again.

Oh, and Miocic's post-fight dance celebration was incredible.