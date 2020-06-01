Significant Stats: August 1 Edition

Announcements
Mixed martial arts action returns to the Apex in Las Vegas this weekend with a high-level middleweight matchup at the top of the card, featuring a veteran of the division testing an undefeated wunderkind.
Elsewhere on the card, a pivotal women’s flyweight bout goes down in the co-main slot, as well as a pair of all-action matchups. To get an idea of how these bouts might shape up in the Octagon, let’s look into their stats to see what might go down when they enter the Octagon on August 1.
(All stats according to UFC’s Record Book and Fight Metric as of July 29, 2020, and only include active athletes in their respective division unless noted otherwise)
Main Event: Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan
Derek Brunson
Key Stats: 7:04 average fight time (3rd), 2.8 takedowns per 15 minutes, 11 wins (8th all-time among MW)
What It Means: One of the more explosive fighters in the middleweight division, Derek Brunson has fought the who’s who at 185 pounds over the last several years. While that might lead to the “gatekeeper” tag, he’s much more than a steppingstone. With fight-ending power and a decorated wrestling pedigree, Brunson presents a well-rounded and physical challenge to anyone in the division.
*Edmen Shahbazyan
Key Stats: 4.11 strikes landed per minute, 75% takedown defense, 3:59 average fight time
What It Means: Calling Edmen Shahbazyan a finisher might lend one to think of him as a wild, chaotic fighter, which couldn’t be further from the truth. The 22-year-old displays high levels of polished technique in his striking and grappling, as well as more patience than his track record might indicate. A well-rounded fighter, Shahbazyan makes winning look easy.
*Hasn’t competed in enough UFC bouts to qualify in the UFC Record Book
What to Look For in the Fight: A classic veteran versus up-and-comer bout, Edmen Shahbazyan is riding all sorts of momentum after knocking out veteran Brad Tavares. In Derek Brunson, though, he is set to face his most dangerous challenge yet. Brunson has shown a more patient approach to fighting, using his wrestling to wear on his opponents while keeping them honest with his heavy hands. How Shahbazyan adapts to the style mid-fight is a question to be answered, especially if the bout goes past the first round.
Co-Main Event: Joanne Calderwood vs Jennifer Maia
Joanne Calderwood
Key Stats: 6.67 strikes landed per minute (1st all-time among WSW), +2.06 striking differential (2nd all-time among WSW), 47.4% significant strike accuracy (4th all-time among WSW)
What It Means: Since moving up to flyweight, Joanne Calderwood has come into her own as a much more well-rounded version of herself. That, plus the strength and conditioning work she has done at the UFC Performance Institute has helped her implement a much higher work rate. Calderwood, a Muay Thai specialist, likes to mix up her attack, throwing an array of leg kicks, front kicks to the body and precise punches.
*Jennifer Maia
Key Stats: 4.05 strikes landed per minute, 38% striking accuracy, 3.78 strikes absorbed per minute
What It Means: Jennifer Maia has faced some of the highest-level competition as she rose to the UFC and she has maintained that strength of schedule since. She is a patient striker who is able to string together heavy shots, slide away from counters before offering another couple punches. She mixes in leg kicks well, too, keeping opponents at bay and dictating the pace. In the pocket, she shows heavy hands and intelligent boxing.
*Hasn’t competed in enough UFC bouts to qualify in the UFC Record Book
What to Look For in the Fight: While both women want to keep this bout a striking battle, the way they go about it might look a little different. Joanne Calderwood might try to vary her attack and utilize footwork and feints to find openings, and she is more apt to use knees and elbows in her combos. Jennifer Maia, on the other hand, tends to sit on more punches and throw heavier shots when she finds the chance, so whomever controls the pace and tempo of the bout will likely find more success.
Other Fights to Watch (Vicente Luque vs Randy Brown, Kevin Holland vs Trevin Giles)
Vicente Luque
Key Stats: 5.66 strikes landed per minute (4th all-time among WW), 53.9% significant strike accuracy (3rd all-time among WW), 10 UFC finishes (3rd all-time among WW)
What It Means: Vicente Luque is the definition of a technical brawler. His striking is diverse, technically sound and powerful, and the Brazilian only wants to move in one direction: forward. His jiu-jitsu is high-level, as well, allowing him to walk forward fearlessly, knowing he can turn the tables on the ground as well. While he looks to end the fight with every strike, he is able to keep that pace over the course of the entire fight.
Randy Brown
Key Stats: 3.41 strikes landed per minute, 55% striking defense, 2.42 strikes absorbed per minute
What It Means: A long and rangy striker, Randy Brown keeps things busy, mixing in straight punches along with a diverse set of kicks. He’ll mix teep kicks in on the body and the legs before going high with something flashy. He can throw nasty knees moving backward, and because of his long frame, he can sometimes frustrate opponents who can’t get into range with him. He is also solid at using his footwork to cut off the cage and swarm his foes.
What to Look For in the Fight: This figures to be a standup battle, with Brown trying to keep Luque at bay with his long-range strikes, but if Luque can get inside and trade in the pocket, he has more stopping power than “Rude Boy.” In the meantime, both fighters are relatively methodical in their attack until they smell a finish.
Kevin Holland
Key Stats: 4.29 strikes landed per minute, 1.26 takedowns per 15 minutes, 81-inch reach
What It Means: A Kevin Holland fight is always going to bring some element of fun in it because he is always enjoying himself in the Octagon. He likes to mix up his long strikes with slicing elbows, and his ground game is legit. When he is patient, he can often pick his opponents apart and stay out of danger, as well.
Trevin Giles
Key Stats: 56% striking accuracy, 1.75 strikes absorber per minute, 100% takedown accuracy
What It Means: Trevin Giles is a fighter who carries heavy power but is much slicker than people think at first glance. He likes to pick his shots and land the most meaningful ones. He prefers to keep the fight on the feet, but he is able to score takedowns when available and has shown improved submission defense.
What to Look For in the Fight: This fight is an intriguing matchup between a pair of fighters with a variety of finishes on their record. Kevin Holland is often a difficult puzzle for opponents to solve because of his diverse skillset and style. Trevin Giles can move well and evade shots in order to land heavy blows, so if he can get his positioning and timing, he is always dangerous for any opponent.
