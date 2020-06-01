Significant Stats: August 1 Edition

*Jennifer Maia

Key Stats: 4.05 strikes landed per minute, 38% striking accuracy, 3.78 strikes absorbed per minute

What It Means: Jennifer Maia has faced some of the highest-level competition as she rose to the UFC and she has maintained that strength of schedule since. She is a patient striker who is able to string together heavy shots, slide away from counters before offering another couple punches. She mixes in leg kicks well, too, keeping opponents at bay and dictating the pace. In the pocket, she shows heavy hands and intelligent boxing.

*Hasn’t competed in enough UFC bouts to qualify in the UFC Record Book

What to Look For in the Fight: While both women want to keep this bout a striking battle, the way they go about it might look a little different. Joanne Calderwood might try to vary her attack and utilize footwork and feints to find openings, and she is more apt to use knees and elbows in her combos. Jennifer Maia, on the other hand, tends to sit on more punches and throw heavier shots when she finds the chance, so whomever controls the pace and tempo of the bout will likely find more success.