Shuriken Fight Series 17 Live On UFC FIGHT PASS This Saturday

SFS 17 takes places on Saturday, April 20 from 4pm at Argus Place Entrance, Wairau Valley, Auckland with all the action available live on UFC Fight Pass.

Ones to watch stepping onto the canvas this weekend is South Australian heavyweight, Brando “The Balkan Bear” Peričić training out of Auckland’s esteemed City Kickboxing; women’s featherweight and two-time, back-to-back IMMAF World Champion, Gase Sanita; Zack Bennett, New Zealand men’s middleweight and Brad “Wolfman” Ramsey, New Zealand featherweight training out of Shuriken MMA.

For over a decade Shuriken Fight Series has provided opportunities for local MMA athletes, putting on exciting fights for fans across the region. Current New Zealand-based UFC stars such as Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, and Carlos Ulberg appeared for the promotion before launching their UFC careers.

UFC Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko said: “Shuriken Fight Series has been an immense contributor to MMA in New Zealand for many years providing aspiring local athletes with a great platform to showcase their skills, as well as opportunities for fans to see the region’s best up and coming talent.

“UFC Fight Pass is home to the best MMA content available anywhere in the world and with Shuriken Fight Series coming on board this year there are even more reasons for fans to sign up and join the action.”

Shuriken Fight Series owner, Jason Vorster said: “Shuriken Fight Series is extremely excited to partner up with UFC Fight Pass. For years we’ve known New Zealand produces some of the best MMA fighters in the world and now, on April 20th in Auckland, they get to showcase it to the rest of the world.”

For more information on Shuriken Fight Series, visit shurikenfightseries.nz.

Visit UFC Fight Pass at UFCFightPass.com.