The Scorecard | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler

Saturday’s UFC 262 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Houston, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Toyota Center.
1 – Charles Oliveira
It felt like June of 2016 on Saturday night as Charles Oliveira won the UFC lightweight title in his 28th trip to the Octagon. Much like Michael Bisping, who worked for years to finally get his shot at championship gold at UFC 199, Oliveira paid his dues, got through several rough patches and made the most of his shot when he got it, bouncing back from some late first round trouble to halt Michael Chandler 19 seconds into the next round. As far as inspiring stories, it will be hard to top this one in 2021, and it’s only May.
WHAT’S NEXT? A vacation? If so, “Do Bronx” earned it, but once he returns and is ready to defend his belt, Murderers Row awaits. And whether it’s Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Beneil Dariush or Justin Gaethje, each of those matchups has Fight of the Year written all over them.
2 – Beneil Dariush
Beneil Dariush Post-Fight Press Conference | UFC 262
It didn’t take as long as Oliveira’s trip to the top of the 155-pound weight class, but Beneil Dariush has been battling it out for over seven years in the Octagon as he waited for his “big” fight. And like Oliveira, when the opportunity came, he seized it. In Dariush’s case, that victory was a shutout over former interim champion Tony Ferguson that shocked many, but that also shouldn’t be a surprise, as Dariush is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division. And now after he welcomes his daughter into the world and gets his Tesla for his wife, it’s a brand-new day for the Californian at the top of the division.
WHAT’S NEXT? Ranked ninth in the division as of Saturday night, Dariush is likely to make a big leap into the top five when the latest UFC rankings come out, and while a shot at the new champ probably isn’t next, another big fight should be on the horizon. The question is, who will be in the opposite corner? By the time Dariush returns, that answer should be clearer.
3 – Edson Barboza
Edson Barboza Octagon Interview | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler
For such a nice guy, Edson Barboza is a bad man when the Octagon door shuts. Saturday’s win over Shane Burgos was another example, as he delivered another punishing performance in stopping the New Yorker in the third round of the UFC 262 Fight of the Night. Kicks, punches, grit, you name it, Barboza brings it, letting the featherweight division know what the lightweight class already knew. And now that he’s settled in at 145 pounds, it looks like he’s ready to make a run.
UFC 262 FLASHBACK: Final Results | Dana White Presser | Bonus Coverage
WHAT’S NEXT? I can think of endless matchups for Barboza at 145 pounds that would keep any fight fan glued to their television sets, but here’s my top five: Yair Rodriguez, Chan Sung Jung, Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar. Tell me any of those fights wouldn’t be explosive.
4 – Andre Muniz
Andre Muniz Octagon Interview | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler
Saturday appeared to be the night when fighters came out looking not just for wins, but for statement-making wins, and that’s just what Andre Muniz did in submitting “Jacare” Souza in the first round. Despite having 24 pro bouts heading into the fight, Muniz was largely unknown, even after two wins on Dana White’s Contender Series and two in the Octagon. But today, it’s safe to say that everyone knows Muniz’ name now.
WHAT’S NEXT? Muniz may have earned himself a spot in the top 15 after defeating “Jacare,” and whether he did or didn’t, he will likely see a contender next, and the winner of the rumored bout between Omari Akhmedov and Brad Tavares wouldn’t be a bad matchup no matter who emerges victorious.
5 – Jordan Wright
Jordan Wright Octagon Interview | UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler
I’ll admit that I was as skeptical of Jordan Wright as anyone. Sure, he had talent and roared through the regional scene, but after pretty emphatic knockout losses to Anthony Hernandez and Joaquin Buckley, the former bout later overturned to a no contest, I wasn’t sure if he could compete on the UFC level consistently. Only time will tell that tale, but in the meantime, I’ve got to say that I enjoy watching the kid fight and he appears that he’s willing to learn and evolve, which means he’s only going to get better. He was on top of his game in halting Jamie Pickett in 64 seconds on Saturday, and win or lose, I get the impression that he's going to bring excitement.
WHAT’S NEXT? Tafon Nchukwi anyone? Karl Roberson would be an interesting striking match as well for “The Beverly Hills Ninja”.
