Results

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Results

Live Results, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler, Live From The Toyota Center in Houston
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @tgerbasi • May. 15, 2021

For the first time in three years, a new UFC lightweight champion will be crowned as No. 3 ranked contender Charles Oliveira and No. 4 Michael Chandler vie for the vacant belt. Also co-headlining the card will be former interim UFC lightweight champion and No. 5 ranked contender Tony Ferguson and No. 9 ranked Beneil Dariush, looking to extend his six-fight win streak Saturday night.

UFC 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER will take place Saturday, May 15 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. All bouts will be streamed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The early prelims begin at 6:30p ET/3:30p PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will be distributed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 8p ET/5p PT. The UFC 262 main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View starting at 10p ET/7p PT.

UFC submission king Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) intends to make the most of his first shot at the title by delivering another record setting performance. Owner of the most UFC Performance of the Night awards, most submissions and most finishes, he established himself as an elite contender with remarkable victories over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee and Jim Miller. He now looks to extend his impressive win streak with his best showing yet in the biggest fight of his life.

Chandler (22-5, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Fla.) quickly won the attention and hearts of fans with his debut first-round finish over top contender Dan Hooker earlier this year. Long seen as one of the top competitors outside of UFC, he secured wins over former champions Benson Henderson (twice) and Eddie Alvarez to earn his spot in the world’s premier MMA organization. Chandler now attempts to accomplish his main goal of strapping UFC gold around his waist by taking out Oliveira in a statement victory.

 

What time is UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler? 

  • Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT
  • Prelims: 8pm ET / 5pm PT
  • Early Prelims: 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Results:

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Early Prelims

Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano

Athlete Profiles: Christos Giagos | Sean Soriano

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz

Athlete Profiles: Kevin Aguilar | Tucker Lutz

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira

Athlete Profiles: Gina Mazany | Priscila Cachoeira

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Prelims

Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett

Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Jamie Pickett

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko

Athlete Profiles: Andrea Lee | Antonina Shevchenko

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

 

Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy

Athlete Profiles: Lando Vannata | Mike Grundy

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Jacare Souza vs Andre Muniz

Athlete Profiles: Jacare Souza | Andre Muniz

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler Main Card

Matt Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin

Athlete Profiles: Matt Schnell | Rogerio Bontorin

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

Athlete Profiles: Shane Burgos | Edson Barboza

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo

Athlete Profiles: Katlyn Chookagian | Viviane Araujo

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Co-Main Event: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

Athlete Profiles: Tony Ferguson | Beneil Dariush

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Michael Chandler

Watch on ESPN+ | Official Scorecards

