Sandhagen Embracing The Hype

“I’m glad that I’m getting a lot of the praise because I work very hard,” he said. “I know that everyone works very hard, but I’ve been working really hard like everyone else for a really long time now. For me, to kind of get a little kickback of glory, it feeds my ego a little bit, makes me feel a little bit good. Obviously, I don’t let it mess with me too much.”

The buzz around him is well-warranted. Since making his UFC debut in January 2018, Sandhagen has gone 3-0 with three finishes, and since he suffered his lone professional loss in February 2017 while fighting in Legacy Fighting Alliance, those streaks extend to 5-0 and five finishes, respectively.

That loss two years ago, Sandhagen says, is when things started to click in a different way for him.

SANDHAGEN CAN'T BE BROKEN | WATCH HIM LIVE ON ESPN+ SATURDAY

“I had to address a lot of mental issues because I didn’t lose because the guy was better than me,” he said. “I lost because his mind was much stronger than mine was, so I had to address a lot of those problems, and that’s what I’ve been working on the last two years indefinitely.”