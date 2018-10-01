Rodriguez Comes Out On Top Of An Instant Classic

A former title challenger and divisional stalwart dating back to the WEC days, Chan Sung Jung looked primed to resume his run as a tough out and dangerous matchup for anyone seeking entry into the upper tier of the 145-pound weight class when he returned from a 1,281-day absence to register a first-round knockout win over Dennis Bermudez on Super Bowl Saturday in Houston.

But before he could fight again, “The Korean Zombie” was forced to the sidelines once more, felled by a knee injury, leaving his victory over Bermudez to stand alone as his one and only trip into the Octagon in the five years since he fought Jose Aldo for the featherweight title at UFC 163.

Three months later and 240 miles north from the site of Jung’s emphatic return, Yair Rodriguez experienced his first setback on the big stage.

Boasting a 6-0 record in the Octagon, an eight-fight winning streak overall and positioned as a potential breakout star heading into his showdown with Frankie Edgar at UFC 211, the Mexican upstart’s ascent was brought to a sharp, sudden halt in Dallas, as “The Answer” proved to have all the right answers in his battle with Rodriguez.