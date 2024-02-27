 Skip to main content
Brandon Royval is interviewed after defeating Brandon Moreno of Mexico in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Rankings Report | Week of February 26, 2024

See Which Fighters Moved Up And Down In The Latest Edition Of The Rankings
By Marlin Cortez • Feb. 27, 2024

The latest updates to the UFC rankings across all divisions are here. Take a look at which fighters moved up and down in the most recent edition and take a look at which spots are on the line at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev.

Two divisions – flyweight and featherweight - saw updates to their rankings following UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2.

Flyweight

Brandon Royval punches Brandon Moreno of Mexico in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Flyweight contender Brandon Royval emerged victorious over fan-favorite Brandon Moreno in their main event clash, securing his position as the No. 1 contender in the rankings, a two-spot climb.

Consequently, Moreno slid down to No. 2, with Amir Albaza taking the No. 3 position.

Featherweight

Brian Ortega reacts after defeating Yair Rodriguez of Mexico in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Arena CDMX on February 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Brian Ortega's third-round submission of Yair Rodriguez propelled him up the rankings to No. 3, while Rodriguez fell to No. 4 as a result.

Rankings On The Line This Weekend At UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev

Steve Erceg of Australia knees Alessandro Costa of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
There are four fights coming up at UFC APEX this weekend that feature at least one ranked fighter.

Kicking off the main card is a flyweight showdown between No. 9 contender Matt Schnell and No. 12 Steve Erceg. Schnell has had quite an absence from the Octagon, as his last two scheduled bouts, slated for UFC 289 and 295, were both called off.

Meanwhile, Erceg boasts a clean record in the UFC and aims to extend his impressive 10-fight winning streak this weekend to break into the competitive Top 10 of the division.

Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia reacts after his knockout victory over Raoni Barcelos of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Then, No. 16 bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov aims to prolong his remarkable unbeaten run to 17 victories. It's been nearly a year since Nurmagomedov's last appearance at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov, where he secured a first-round knockout against Raoni Barcelos.

Now, he is set to face off against the unranked Bekzat Almakhan. While this marks Almakhan's debut in the UFC Octagon, he poses a formidable challenge for Nurmagomedov with his impressive 17-1 professional record. This bantamweight bout promises to be action-packed, as both fighters aim to extend their winning streaks.

Alex Perez punches Jussier Formiga of Brazil in their flyweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
In the middle of the main card, we have No.7 flyweight Alex Perez vs No. 8 Muhammad Mokaev. Perez's journey dates back to the first season of Dana White's Contender Series, where he earned his UFC spot with a first-round submission victory over Kevin Gray. Having faced names like Deiveson Figueredo and Alexandre Pantoja, Perez is looking to bounce back from his recent loss against the current flyweight champ.

On the other hand, "The Punisher" arrives with an impressive unbeaten record, culminating in a third-round submission victory over Tim Elliott at UFC 294. The clash between these fiercely competitive athletes promises to be an action-packed spectacle on Saturday night.

Shamil Gaziev of Russia punches Martin Buday of Slovakia in a heavyweight fight during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The main event showcases No. 12 heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who takes on the unranked Shamil Gaziev. Rozenstruik recently suffered a first-round submission defeat to Jailton Almeida.

At the same time, Gaziev managed to burst onto the UFC scene with a first-round submission victory on Dana White's Contender Series. He followed this by scoring a first-round TKO triumph over Martin Buday in his promotional debut. Saturday's main event promises an intriguing battle, as Rozenstruik seeks to maintain his ranking against the emerging heavyweight talent.

