Rankings Report | Week of February 26, 2024

There are four fights coming up at UFC APEX this weekend that feature at least one ranked fighter.

WATCH UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 6 ON UFC FIGHT PASS

Kicking off the main card is a flyweight showdown between No. 9 contender Matt Schnell and No. 12 Steve Erceg. Schnell has had quite an absence from the Octagon, as his last two scheduled bouts, slated for UFC 289 and 295, were both called off.

Meanwhile, Erceg boasts a clean record in the UFC and aims to extend his impressive 10-fight winning streak this weekend to break into the competitive Top 10 of the division.