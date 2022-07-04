The Newcomers | 2022 Half-Year Awards

Usually, we like to keep these lists to those who have competed more than once in the first six months of the year. Andre Fialho showed up in the Octagon on short notice in January for the first of FOUR fights. And while he went 2-2 in those four, the Portugal native was spectacular in knockouts of Miguel Baeza and Cameron VanCamp, competitive in a decision loss to Michel Pereira, and in his June defeat to Jake Matthews, he fought a fighter who has looked better than he ever has before. We’ll be hearing more from Andre Fialho.

3 – Muhammad Mokaev