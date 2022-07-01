Athletes
Results
Results As They Happen, Winner Interviews And More From UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas and will be capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In the main event, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defends his crown against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1 ranked contender Max Holloway.
UFC 276: ADESANYA vs. CANNONIER takes place Sat., July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be seen on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT with the night’s action starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
The main event is scheduled for five rounds, with the remaining bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Results
Main Event Preview | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier
Main Event Preview | UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier
/
Just Happened:
Julija Stoliarenko defeats Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at :42 of the first round
Julija Stoliarenko earned her first UFC win in the bantamweight opener, as she submitted Jessica-Rose Clark in less than a minute.
A quick flurry of strikes by Clark dropped Stoliarenko to the mat briefly in the opening moments of the fight, but seconds after rising, the Lithuanian scored a takedown and went right into her trademark armbar that produced a tap 42 seconds into the fight.
With the win, Stoliarenko moves to 10-7-2. Clark falls to 11-8, 1 NC. | Official Scorecards
Up Next:
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Early Prelims
Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber
- No. 12 ranked women’s flyweight contender Jessica Eye (15-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Cleveland, Ohio) meets Maycee Barber (10-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) in a pivotal bout
Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz
- Ranked middleweights collide as elite striker No. 9 Uriah Hall (18-10, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) locks horns with submission ace Andre Muniz (22-4, fighting out of Minas Gerais, Brazil)
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Prelims
Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis
- No. 12 ranked middleweight contender Brad Tavares (19-7, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) plans to defend his spot in the Top 15 against Dricus du Plessis (16-2, fighting out of Gauteng, South Africa)
Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone
- Welterweight Jim Miller (34-16, fighting out of Sparta, New Jersey) squares off with Donald Cerrone (36-16, 2 NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, New Mexico)
Ian Garry vs Gabe Green
- Ian Garry (9-0, fighting out of Deerfield Beach, Florida) looks to extend his unbeaten record against welterweight Gabe Green (11-3, fighting out of San Pedro, California)
Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner
- Lightweights collide as No. 14 ranked Brad Riddell (10-2, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) takes on Jalin Turner (12-5, fighting out of Fontana, California)
UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier Main Card
Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O'Malley
- A compelling bantamweight bout sees No. 10 ranked contender Pedro Munhoz (19-7, 1 NC, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aim to silence No. 13 ranked Sean O’Malley (15-1, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.)
Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena
- Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (29-16, 1 NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) and Bryan Barberena (17-8, fighting out of Gastonia, N.C.) go head-to-head in a Fight of the Night contender
Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira
- An intriguing middleweight battle with title implications sees No. 4 ranked contender Sean Strickland (25-3, fighting out of Corona, Calif.) battle Alex Pereira (5-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Co-Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway
- Surging UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski (24-1, fighting out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) has cemented himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Undefeated in UFC in 11 fights, he is currently riding the momentum of two sensational championship victories over Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski now expects to leave no doubt in his trilogy with Holloway that he is the true champion of the division.
- Fan favorite Max Holloway (23-6, fighting out of Waianae, Hawaii) is gunning to regain his title and further his legacy as one of the best featherweights in UFC history. The record holder for most featherweight wins, finishes and strikes landed, Holloway has entertained fans with wins over Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar and Jose Aldo (twice). He now looks to make a statement in his third fight with Volkanovski and secure another impressive stoppage.
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier
- Arguably the most popular champion in the UFC today, Israel Adesanya (22-1, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) goes for his fifth consecutive title defense against one of his most dangerous opponents to date. Undefeated at middleweight in his MMA career, he has delivered impressive victories over former champions Robert Whittaker (twice) and Anderson Silva, as well as Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa. Adesanya now plans to further extend his legacy as champion by taking out another top contender in stylish fashion.
- Jared Cannonier (15-5, fighting out of Anchorage, Alaska) intends to make the most of his first UFC title shot with another signature KO. A former heavyweight and light heavyweight, Cannonier has proven that he can knock out anyone in any weight class, but it’s at middleweight where he’s been at his most devastating, with his victories over Derek Brunson, Jack Hermansson and David Branch as proof. He now aims to dethrone Adesanya and add his name to the list of middleweight champions.
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier, Live During International Fight Week From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada. Early Prelims Kick Off At 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN/ESPN+. Prelims Begin at 7pm ET/5pm PT and will air on ABC/ESPN+, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 10pm ET/7pm PT. | Get Tickets