New Year, New Brandon Royval

“The whole next week after (the Pantoja fight), I didn't miss a day,” he said. “It's weird because I'm one of the top dogs in the division right now, and all my fights are getting booked four, five months out, and it's a lot of time to just be waiting. Every fight's really good and important for divisional numbers, but I was like, ‘Can you guys just throw me a short notice dude that's not in the top five right now, so I can just get this taste out of my mouth?’”

It’s a predicament only understood by the elite in the sport, fighters who have made it close enough to the top that a random bout against an unranked foe just doesn’t make sense. Royval, still only four fights into a UFC stint that began in 2020, gets it, but he also knows that the more he fights in the Octagon, the better and more confident he’ll feel.

“I want more experience under the bright lights,” said the 29-year-old. “And I haven't fought in front of a crowd (in the UFC), so I need all this experience before I end up fighting for a belt the first time in front of a crowd. But I know I can get all this done. I know I can get to the top of this division. You only get so many years of fighting and I need to make every one of these years count to its fullest, and I have to go out there and prove it.”

Luckily, the Coloradan has other ways of getting the experience he wants. No, it’s not fighting in front of a crowd back home, but he does have a host of UFC veterans in the Factory X gym that have been there and done that in the sport, and he doesn’t hesitate to ask them all the questions he has about competing at the top level.

“I would be dumb not to,” Royval said. “(Dustin) Jacoby is the most experienced person on our team as far as being that guy in a big arena at all times and being in these big fights and big situations and just being the calmest. I get a really good chance to pick his brain, and he's one of the more calm, cool, collected people on the team. And you've seen me fight - I'm the furthest thing from calm, cool and collected. (Laughs) I try to keep it cool out there, but calm is not really my forte.”

Calm may not be, but his frenetic style has certainly played a big part in his success, which includes Fight of the Night submission wins over Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-France in his first two UFC outings. After those fights, Royval was possibly a win over Brandon Moreno away from a title shot, but a shoulder injury led to defeat against “The Assassin Baby,” who went on to a pair of fights with Deiveson Figueiredo, the second resulting in Moreno becoming Mexico’s first UFC champ. Then came the loss to Pantoja and Royval hasn’t fallen off the map, but he does have to find a balance in his attack, and another teammate, Vinc Pichel, has been a good example of what to do to find it.