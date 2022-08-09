Mike England Feels He’s About To Kick Down The Door

Finishing his amateur career at FAC 1, there haven’t been many James Krause shows that Mikey England hasn’t been a part of. In fact, if it weren’t for opponents pulling out of bouts, he might have fought on all 15 FAC cards.

The biggest moment of his career to this point came at FAC 12: Lookin’ For a Fight, where England would fight in front of The Nelk Boys, as well as Dana White himself, for a chance to land a UFC contract. While the contract never came, it was the exact performance England has come to expect from himself.

“[Dana White] watches thousands of fights every year and I got to fight in front of him,” England said. “I cut my dude up pretty good and he’s a pretty salty veteran from around the way from the area. I think it’s inevitable. I really do. I think I’m good, I think I was good right off the bat starting out. I’ve only gotten better.”

The UFC FIGHT PASS Fighters To Watch snub has done nothing but prove people wrong who may have counted him out after his lone career loss at FAC 8, and he has bounced back by going 3-0 in MMA, scoring a draw for Team FAC at the UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational, becoming the face of StaleMates Street League and remaining one of the most interesting personalities in the game.

Without ever raising his blood pressure, England has gone from missing the “honorable mentions” portion of the prospect lists to being in the perfect position at the beginning of DWCS season for a call.