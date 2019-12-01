Jourdain Eager To Avenge His Debut

Out of action since his January 2018 loss to Jeremy Stephens, the talented 28-year-old who earned Fight of the Year honors for his UFC 206 classic with Cub Swanson will make the walk to the cage once again and Jourdain is elated to be the one to welcome him back on Saturday.

“When I was fighting back in Montreal, I was always the hometown favorite — I was always like ‘The King’ — but now I’m in the UFC and I’m the new guy and I want to act more like a conqueror than as the king. I’ll be king when the time comes, but now I’m the conqueror and I want to go in everybody’s backyard and say, ‘I’m the new kid on the block’ and there is no better way to do than to go and fight guys in their hometown and get the win.

“It’s a good situation for the UFC because if Dooho Choi wins, he’s “The Korean Superboy” who just came back with a statement,” continued Jourdain. “And if I win, I’m the young superstar from Canada they’ve been looking for.”

Just as he’s unafraid to admit that he cracked under the pressure during the opening two rounds of his debut against Green before shaking loose and having some success in the third, Jourdain is quick to acknowledge the UFC’s ongoing quest to find a new Canadian fighter to carry the flag for the company in the Great White North and his desire to fill the position, though he’s not quite ready yet.

“This past weekend, Max Holloway fought and at one point, Daniel Cormier said, ‘He’s the ‘King of Canada’ and I was like, ‘There is no way a guy from Hawaii can be the ‘King of Canada,’” he said. “I get it in a sense, but I would love to wear that crown.

“I’m not there yet, but it would be a great position for me because I have an exciting fighting style and a big fan base. That is a crown that I would love to wear one day.”

He can begin his journey to claiming that vacant title this weekend by learning from the mistakes he made against Green and getting back to the frenetic, in-your-face style that earned him the opportunity to compete on the biggest stage in the sport in the first place.

And that’s exactly what he intends to do.

“Some fighters say, ‘Don’t rush things,’ but that’s where I shine the most is when I rush things and put pressure, try to hit you with the kitchen sink,” he said. “I want to create as many exchanges as I can because he’s coming back from a long layoff. I’m not expecting him to be better or worse than he was — I don’t know how he’s going to look — but I want to create more and more exchanges.

“I’m going for a first-round knockout to be perfectly honest,” he added, staying true to form. “I’m going to create more and more situations where I can get a hold of him and he’s not a fighter that backs up a lot like Desmond would, so it’s going to be lots of shots every time we connect.

“I’m going to get my knee to his chin, so it’s going to be a first-round knockout for me.”