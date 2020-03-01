Jalin Turner Is Focused On Becoming Complete

“I had an early mid-life crisis when I hit 25,” said Turner, who is well on his way to living far past the age of 50, but let him explain.

“I thought, ‘I'm 25 already, I gotta get this going.’ But, at the same time, it also gave me patience and let me know that none of this is going anywhere. It's gonna be here. Yeah, I gotta seize the moment, but I'm just touching my prime now, so it's perfect timing.”

A member of ESPN’s Top 25 MMA Fighters Under 25 list which was published last October, Turner celebrated in his last fight as a 24-year-old in February, making it two for two down under with a second-round stoppage of Josh Culibao in New Zealand. It matched a 53-second knockout of Callan Potter in Australia a year before, but no truth to the rumor that he’s moving from California anytime soon.

“I'd love to move there,” he laughs, “but I gotta start bringing these wins back to the States.”

He gets his chance on Saturday when he faces Brazil’s Thiago Moises in Las Vegas. Should he get his hand raised, it will be his first time on home soil since he defeated Max Mustaki on season two of Dana White’s Contender Series in July 2018. Turner didn’t get a contract that night, but he did get a win that put him on the promotion’s radar, and three months later he was jumping up to welterweight for an assignment against Vicente Luque. That fight didn’t go his way, but it was a learning lesson, like every step of his MMA journey has been.