Fighters On the Rise: September 5 Edition

Fall is the absolute best, with its cool mornings, warm evenings, beautiful sunsets, leaves changing colors, and a culinary shift towards comfort foods and Sunday roasts. In the UFC, the shift to the autumn months means we’re on the final bend before hitting the home stretch, which often comes with divisional races getting greater clarity, conversations about year-end awards starting to take shape, and a bevy of action that helps everyone get over the fact that summer has passed and winter is coming.

This month’s collection of events begins with a card headlined by an intriguing heavyweight clash between seasoned veteran and perennial contender Alistair Overeem and streaking Brazilian Augusto Sakai, who enters with a 4-0 record inside the Octagon and riding a six-fight winning streak overall as he looks to take another step towards title contention in easily his highest profile pairing to date.

But while the further clarifying of how things line up in the heavyweight ranks that comes with the main event is definitely compelling, this week’s fight card also affords fans a chance to familiarize themselves with a number of talented fighters who have thus far been operating a little bit under the radar in their respective divisions, but who deserve greater attention.

Here’s a closer look at three of those athletes.

This is the September 5 edition of On the Rise.