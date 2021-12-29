It's All About Competing For Clay Guida

From QUINTET Ultra to Fury Pro Grappling 3, the name Clay Guida sure does seem to come to mind at the best possible times, Luck doesn’t always happen to be on his side, however. In his first BJJ match of his life he found himself against one of the most qualified applicants at QUINTET Ultra.

“My first grappling match of my life I ended up getting paired up with Gregor Gracie. Figures,” Guida laughed. “Multiple-time world champ, one of the Gracie’s best. That was a fun, interesting matchup. It didn’t go well against Gregor Gracie; I got my takedown and we wrestled around a little bit but then I was standing over him in his guard and next thing I know he has me in one of his armbars.”

In spite of Guida’s loss, Team UFC would go on to advance past Team Pride to the finals. The stacked Team Strikeforce roster was waiting with bells on to overthrow the UFC. Guida yet again found himself in a comedically impossible position.