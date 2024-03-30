 Skip to main content
UFC Heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento are set to fight on May 11, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Announcements

Heavyweights Derrick Lewis And Rodrigo Nascimento Set To Headline In St. Louis

A Pair Of Must-Watch Heavyweights Top UFC Fight Night Live From Enterprise Center On May 11.
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Mar. 30, 2024

UFC announced its return to St. Louis, Missouri, for a fight night event on May 11. heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faces surging Rodrigo Nascimento in the main event.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento will be the first time that the Octagon has been in St. Louis since January 2018, and marks just the second UFC event to ever take place in the ‘Gateway to the West’.

The No. 12 ranked Lewis has been a fixture in the UFC heavyweight division for almost a decade, racking up wins and knockouts all the way to the top of the game. No fighter in the history of the UFC has more knockouts (14) than “The Black Beast” and he’ll look to add another to his record when he collides with Nascimento.

Nascimento enters the bout with Lewis riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak and he’ll look to shine in his first UFC main event. Currently ranked No. 15, Nascimento’s first time atop the marquee is an important one and could propel him toward contention with a statement victory.

For A Limited Time, Get Ten Dollars Off UFC 300

Tags
Heavyweight
Derrick Lewis
Rodrigo Nascimento
Dana White in a gym discussing the Superhuman Protocol
Announcements

Dana White’s Body Transformation Secrets Revealed -…

Dana White explains the Superhuman Protocol that changed his life and why you don't need a $120,000 in equipment to live healthy. 

Watch the Video
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler discusses everything lightweight in the UFC rankings.
Podcast

Michael Chandler On The Jim Rome Podcast

Michael Chandler on his upcoming matchup with Conor McGregor, the long wait to get that fight, what it means to be an "entrepreneur who fights in a cage," and much more.

More
UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 
UFC 300

Unrivaled Greatness | UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Is Live On PPV From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada On April 13, 2024 

Watch the Video