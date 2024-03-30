Heavyweights Derrick Lewis And Rodrigo Nascimento Set To Headline In St. Louis

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento will be the first time that the Octagon has been in St. Louis since January 2018, and marks just the second UFC event to ever take place in the ‘Gateway to the West’.

The No. 12 ranked Lewis has been a fixture in the UFC heavyweight division for almost a decade, racking up wins and knockouts all the way to the top of the game. No fighter in the history of the UFC has more knockouts (14) than “The Black Beast” and he’ll look to add another to his record when he collides with Nascimento.

Nascimento enters the bout with Lewis riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak and he’ll look to shine in his first UFC main event. Currently ranked No. 15, Nascimento’s first time atop the marquee is an important one and could propel him toward contention with a statement victory.