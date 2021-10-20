 Skip to main content
Athletes

Glover Teixeira’s Run Back To A Title Shot

As Glover Teixeira Continues His Tenure As A Top Light Heavyweight Mainstay On The UFC's Roster, We Break Down His Top Fights Between His First Title Shot In 2014 And UFC 267
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews • Oct. 20, 2021

Since making his UFC debut back in 2012, Glover Teixeira has been a mainstay at the top of the light heavyweight division.

Teixeira has finished 12 of his 15 UFC victories and is one of the most respected men in the sport. On Saturday October 30, Teixeira gets his long-awaited second shot at the UFC light heavyweight throne when he takes on Jan Blachowicz in Abu Dhabi.

How To Watch UFC 267 — ESPN+ Special Presentation From Abu Dhabi

The 41-year-old Brazilian failed to take the title from Jon Jones back in 2014 and spent the last seven years and some change working his way back to a title shot.

Let’s look at the fights that helped him get there:

Glover Teixeira vs Rashad Evans

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Evans – April 16, 2016

Glover Teixeira celebrates his knockout victory over Rashad Evans in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on April 16, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Glover Teixeira celebrates his knockout victory over Rashad Evans in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on April 16, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Glover Teixeira put the pressure on Rashad Evans in the first round of their main event bout. As Evans circled around the outside of the Octagon, Teixeira connected with a bomb of a left hook before tagging him with a few extra rights that forced Herb Dean to jump in and stop the bout.

Glover Teixeira vs Misha Cirkunov

UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos – December 16, 2017

A couple of up and down results against Anthony Johnson and Alexander Gustafsson left Teixeira in a weird spot. He was third in the world, but also being viewed as a gatekeeper to title contention.

Glover Teixeira of Brazil attempts to submit Misha Cirkunov of Latvia in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bell MTS Place on December 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Glover Teixeira of Brazil attempts to submit Misha Cirkunov of Latvia in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Bell MTS Place on December 16, 2017 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The rising Misha Cirkunov found out that statement wasn’t true in a big way when Teixeira took him to the canvas, went for a submission before switching into a mount and finishing him with some powerful ground-and-pound.

Watch The Full Fight On UFC Fight Pass

Glover Teixeira vs Karl Roberson

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – January 19, 2019

After defeating Cirkunov, Teixeira would go on to face a setback against Corey Anderson. But that loss, all the way back in July 2018, was the last time Teixeira has come out on the wrong end of a fight result.

Glover Teixeira of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over Karl Roberson in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Glover Teixeira of Brazil celebrates his submission victory over Karl Roberson in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuff

Teixeira started his five-fight winning streak against Dana White’s Contender Series alum Karl Roberson on the UFC’s first ever event during the ESPN era. He faced serious adversity early when Roberson dropped him with some violent elbows in the clinch, but he was able to hang on, get up and then secure a takedown of his own.

Watch The Full Fight On UFC Fight Pass

Teixeira then executed some of his textbook ground-and-pound before locking in a beautiful arm triangle submission for the win.

Glover Teixeira vs Anthony Smith

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Smith – May 13, 2020

After defeating Roberson, Texieira put together back-to-back wins over Ion Cutelaba and Nikita Krylov on his way to a main event showdown with Anthony Smith.

Watch The Full Fight On UFC Fight Pass
Smith started out strong, connecting almost at will with his jab and his crisp combinations. But in classic Teixeira fashion, he persevered until he was able to land a devastating uppercut that hurt Smith badly at the start of the third. He followed that up with a huge left hook that dropped “Lionheart”.

Glover Teixeira of Brazil (top) fights Anthony Smith in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night Event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Glover Teixeira of Brazil (top) fights Anthony Smith in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night Event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

From that point until the stoppage, it was an absolute master class of pressure and position as Teixeira pounded out a dominant and impressive TKO win.

Glover Teixeira vs Thiago Santos

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – November 7, 2020

Thiago Santos vs Glover Teixeira delivered, as both fighters laid it on the line with the hopes of getting a crack at the UFC light heavyweight title.

Watch The Full Fight On UFC Fight Pass

Santos displayed his incredible power and explosiveness as Teixeira let his gameplan play out. It was a great chess match, and even though Teixeira found himself in danger at times, once the fight hit the ground, he was able to overwhelm Santos and finish him in the third round with a nice rear naked choke.

Glover Teixeira of Brazil and Thiago Santos of Brazil talk after their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Glover Teixeira of Brazil and Thiago Santos of Brazil talk after their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Teixeira waited for champion Jan Blachowicz to defend his title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 before being granted his second chance at the belt.

What a climb back to the top.

Don’t miss the ESPN+ special presentation of UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira on Saturday October 30th, 2021. Please note special broadcast times — prelims begin at 10:30am ET/7:30am PT, with the two-title fight main card starting at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/

Tags
Glover Teixeira
UFC 267
Light Heavyweight
abu dhabi
UFC President Dana White walks on stage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Watch UFC

Dana White Has a Plan for UFC World Domination |…

The UFC Has Grown Explosively Under Dana White. Now As Endeavor's Crown Jewel, Its Ambition Is To Be The World's Most Popular Sport.

Watch the Video
UFC 267 Poster
Watch UFC

A Stacked Card | UFC 267: Bachowicz vs Teixeira

The UFC's Return To Abu Dhabi Will Be An Epic Affair, Featuring The Light Heavyweight Championship And A Huge Slate Of Can't-Miss Bouts

Watch the Video
Etihad Arena - UFC Fight Island 7
Announcements

ENTRY CHECKLIST FOR ETIHAD ARENA | UFC 267: BLACHOWICZ…

Important Information You Need To Know Before Arriving To The Arena

More