Glover Teixeira’s Run Back To A Title Shot

Teixeira has finished 12 of his 15 UFC victories and is one of the most respected men in the sport. On Saturday October 30, Teixeira gets his long-awaited second shot at the UFC light heavyweight throne when he takes on Jan Blachowicz in Abu Dhabi.

The 41-year-old Brazilian failed to take the title from Jon Jones back in 2014 and spent the last seven years and some change working his way back to a title shot.

Let’s look at the fights that helped him get there:

Glover Teixeira vs Rashad Evans

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Evans – April 16, 2016