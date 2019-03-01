Five Questions With Boston Salmon

UFC: You were the first contract winner on the first episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. When you think back to that night, what do you remember the most?

Boston Salmon: Going into the fight, I had no idea was going on, you know? It was a small venue, small fan base, not a lot of people in the gym. I didn't really know what to expect. I wasn't trying to impress anyone, and I went out there and performed and got the contract. I was excited and I was blessed to be fighting for the UFC.

Contender Series I was fighting on one leg, so if you guys thought that was exciting, wait until you see UFC 236. I’ll be in there with two legs. I’ll be kicking, I’ll be punching, I’ll be elbowing. I might even be on the ground with my takedowns and my explosiveness…you never know.

UFC: Obviously you didn’t expect it to take this long to get your first official UFC fight. How did you deal with the layoff mentally?

BS: It’s tough, man. That whole year and a half was a tough rehab process here at the UFC Performance Institute. I was thankful and blessed to have [UFC PI physical therapists] Bobby Gaisford and Heather Linden got my whole rehab process of getting my knee back to working a full 100 percent. I was fortunate to have Bo [Sandoval] and Matt [Crawley] as my strength and conditioning coaches to get me healthy and in shape again.