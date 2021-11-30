Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

After a one-week respite, business resumes this weekend at the UFC APEX with another talent-rich card featuring an assortment of emerging names and budding contenders.

Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

To make matters more enticing, it's being capped by a terrific fight in the bantamweight division, as New England Cartel member Rob Font goes in search of his fifth straight victory against Brazilian legend and former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo.

Prior to the contenders in the 135-pound weight class hitting the Octagon to close out the show, a trio of talents closing in on contention in their respective weight classes will each cross the threshold into the UFC cage, aiming to close out this year with another victory and position themselves for marquee assignments to begin 2022.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors. This is the December 4 edition of Fighters on the Rise:

Brad Riddell

All Brad Riddell has done since arriving in the UFC is go 4-0 in one of the deepest, most competitive divisions in the promotion, extending his overall winning streak to seven to climb to No. 12 in the lightweight rankings.

The 30-year-old from Christchurch, New Zealand hasn’t garnered the same amount of attention as many of his City Kickboxing teammates, but each time out, Riddell has handled his business, displaying the kind of grit, toughness, and tenacity that makes him a nightmare matchup for anyone in the division and an emerging name to watch going forward in the 155-pound weight class.