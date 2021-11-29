Brendan Allen Knows How To Bring His Best On Fight Night

“I’ve lost my opportunity to fight someone in the Top 15 two years in a row through nothing that had anything to do with me,” began Allen, who will share the Octagon with Chris Curtis on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “I fought two of the toughest guys they could find at the time — one was a veteran who has fought the current champion at 205 and had his opportunity at Top 15 a couple times, and another one that was a young killer that no one wanted to fight because he was knocking everyone out.

“I think the Top 15 is a bunch of bulls*** to be honest, especially right now,” he added. “I feel like there are guys that don’t deserve to be in there; there are guys that have gotten lucky to get there. There are guys that didn’t beat anybody with a number that have a number, and there are guys that have gotten lucky enough to get the easiest number they could get and now they’re in the numbers.”

It’s easy to understand his frustration given the circumstances, and coupled with everything Allen has done outside of “s******* the bed” against Strickland, as he often puts it.

The 25-year-old father of two is 5-1 inside the Octagon, having debuted with a second-round submission win over Kevin Holland just 26 months ago. Holland rebounded by going on a five-fight winning streak, capped with a victory over former contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza before dropping a pair of decisions in the spring and a having his last fight with Kyle Daukaus ruled a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads.

Holland is stationed at No. 12 in the middleweight rankings. Allen doesn’t have a number next to his name, though he does have a unanimous decision win over Daukaus.

Since losing to Strickland last November, the confident Contender Series graduate has earned a pair of impressive wins, submitting Karl Roberson with a straight ankle lock at the close of the first round in their UFC 261 showdown in April before turning in his most complete and poised effort to date against Punahele Soriano in July.