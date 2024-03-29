 Skip to main content
UFC featherweights Edson Barboza and Lerone Murphy.
Featherweights Edson Barboza And Lerone Murphy Set To Collide

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy Will Take Place Saturday, May 18 At UFC APEX
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Mar. 29, 2024

An exciting featherweight bout is set to headline an excellent card of fights at UFC APEX on May 18, as No. 11 Edson Barboza faces No. 14 Lerone Murphy in a thrilling 5-round main event.

With more than 14 years’ worth of work in the Octagon, fight fans know exactly the type of fight they are getting from Barboza.

The longtime lightweight and featherweight contender is one of the most exciting strikers in the sport and has found his form each of his last two fights. Back-to-back wins impressive wins over Billy Quarantillo and Sodiq Yusuff have the Brazilian striker on the verge of the 145-pound top ten.

Undefeated and hungry to continue his climb up the ladder, England’s Murphy welcomes his first main event slot and his toughest test to date in Barboza. Currently at 13-0-1, “The Miracle” is one of the top prospects in the featherweight division and key wins over Makwan Amirkhani, Gabriel Santos, and Joshua Culibao have Murphy looking like a true contender.

Stay dialed into UFC.com for more bout announcements as the rest of the card comes together.

