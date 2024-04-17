The Evolution Of The Third Street Savage | UFC FIGHT PASS

 Skip to main content
Ryan Kuse Will Put His 7-1 Record On The Line Against Cam Smotherman And The “Third Street Savage” Will Look To Use A Matured Style To Take The Next Step Towards A UFC Call-Up
By Austin Morales • Apr. 17, 2024

Fury FC has put together the perfect complement to follow one of the most electric weekends in combat sports history. Fury’s 89th installment features two UFC Fight Pass Fighters to Watch and a ever-motivated Ryan Kuse.

Kuse, also known as the “Third Street Savage,” has more than embodied the nickname. The Florida native even boasts a “Break Your Face Style” foundation on Tapology to go along with a career-long eagerness to throw until only one man is left standing.

This style has made Kuse a staple on the MMA scene in Miami for years. While he’s made a name for himself in one of the deepest pools of MMA talent with his “do or die” mentality, Kuse will be bringing a more strategic game plan to Houston for Fury FC 89.

“As you get older you get a little bit of a different perspective on life, you get a little bit smarter and a little bit less hard-headed,” Kuse explained. “There are some guys out there where you have to strategically pick them apart. Regardless, I’m still the Third Street Savage for life. I’m just coming with a little bit different approach; a little bit more calculated.”

While the “Break Your Face Style” is something that will be dearly missed, Kuse has made his gym, Goat Shed, a second home and traded in some street fighter tendencies for strategic Fight IQ.

“My coach always said that if you’re not a gym rat then you’re getting left behind,” Kuse said. “People that miss training during camp, we blow by them. All the top dogs are in the gym all day every day, camp or no camp.”

Both Kuse and his opponent were given short notice on who their matchup would be for this Sunday. Regardless, thanks to an “anybody, any time, any place” mentality and the Goat Shed behind him, Kuse is all systems go.

“I told my manager to not ask me if I want to fight them because I am saying yes,” Kuse emphasized. “He asked me if I wanted to fight this kid and I told him that I already told him the answer. He doesn’t even have to ask me.”

