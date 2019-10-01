Darren Till Unfazed By Adversity

“He said, ‘Anybody over 70 kilos (154 pounds) should be able to defend themselves against any man,’” laughed Till. “And I agree with him. So it (training camp) hasn’t really been too different. The only thing we’ve been really working on is speed, to be faster than the rest of the middleweights. My main goal is to be faster and smarter.”

If the Brit seems as calm as ever leading up to perhaps the most important fight of his career against Kelvin Gastelum this Saturday, he certainly appears to be. So why is this UFC 244 co-main event more important than a welterweight title fight against Tyron Woodley or headlining gigs at home in England against Jorge Masvidal and Stephen Thompson?

Mainly because he lost two of those three bouts to Woodley and Masvidal, and a third defeat in his 185-pound debut against one of the hardest punchers in the division in Gastelum would be crushing. But Till doesn’t talk about losing, only winning; and even if he has had to address his recent Octagon history, it’s not with a boatload of excuses.