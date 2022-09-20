Chris Larsen Is Making The Sacrifice Worth It | UFC Fight Pass

“Yes, always,” Larsen laughs. “I take time off work to train - a month or two months off from work and then a fight falls through. That's the nature of our sport, but I'm always hoping it happens.”

There are no worries from the 35-year-old about what happens when the cage door shuts at the River Cree Resort and Casino in a card aired on UFC FIGHT PASS, just that someone shows up for the fight and that the someone is the man he signed up to face. Yes, that’s how life goes post-COVID when you’re a heavyweight prizefighter in Canada.

“I've got the belt and I've been wanting to take a jump up in the level of competition,” Larsen said. “The last couple fights, I've been trying to look outside Canada and find some real tough guys to fight, and it hasn't always happened that way with pull-outs and stuff like that. But I'm looking forward to fighting people that I can be proud to fight and overcoming that challenge.”

Delaware’s Jones is a step in the right direction for Larsen. A veteran who has competed in the CFFC, Bellator, CES and PFL promotions, as well as fought Mike Rodriguez on season one on Dana White’s Contender Series, Jones’ 12-8 record isn’t spectacular, but he’s fought world-class competition and when he’s on, like he was when he knocked out UFC vet Klidson Abreu in June of 2021, he can give anyone trouble. And that’s the kind of trouble Larsen is looking for, especially after not fighting at all in 2020, losing his first fight of 2021, and then beating the same opponent – Canadian vet Grayson Wells – twice, winning in a combined one minute and 45 seconds.