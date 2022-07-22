 Skip to main content
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley poses for a picture in London, UK on July 21, 2022. (Photo by Nolan Walker/ Zuffa LLC)
Sean O'Malley Discusses His UFC 280 Bout With Petr Yan

UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley Tells UFC.com How His UFC 280 Bout With Petr Yan Happened And His Thoughts On Fighting In Abu Dhabi For The First Time.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Jul. 22, 2022

The fight announcements for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev keep rolling in, with a bantamweight banger between former champion Petr Yan and superstar Sean O’Malley set to take place on Saturday, October 22 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

It didn’t take long for O’Malley to get back to work after an eye poke led to an unfortunate ending to his UFC 276 bout with Pedro Munhoz.

O’Malley wanted to quickly put that result in the rearview mirror and was able to do that by lining up a bout with one of the top bantamweights on the planet in Yan, who is coming off a split-decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 274.

“Well after I dominated Pedro Munhoz, Petr was the only one in the top that didn’t have a fight. He said that if I won to call him out, so I did,” O’Malley told UFC.com. “And now here we are October 22nd, I’m going to beat him up.”

It will be the first time competing in Abu Dhabi for “Suga”, who has fought the majority of his professional career in Las Vegas. Although there are challenges that come with the time switch and with travel, the 15-1-0 (1 NC) believes he’ll be ready to handle the challenge. “

Fighting in Abu Dhabi is going to be very interesting,” O’Malley said. “My last ten fights have been in Las Vegas so it’s definitely going to be a little different, but I’ll be able to adjust. I’ll get there early enough, and we’ll make it work.”

UFC 280
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley reacts after defeating Raulian Paiva of Brazil in their bantamweight bout during UFC 269 on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Dana White and Utah Jazz owener Ryan Sweeney talk to the press about UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
