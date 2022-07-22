Sean O'Malley Discusses His UFC 280 Bout With Petr Yan
UFC Bantamweight Sean O'Malley Tells UFC.com How His UFC 280 Bout With Petr Yan Happened And His Thoughts On Fighting In Abu Dhabi For The First Time.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter
• Jul. 22, 2022
The fight announcements for UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev keep rolling in, with a bantamweight banger between former champion Petr Yan and superstar Sean O’Malley set to take place on Saturday, October 22 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
O’Malley wanted to quickly put that result in the rearview mirror and was able to do that by lining up a bout with one of the top bantamweights on the planet in Yan, who is coming off a split-decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 274.
“Well after I dominated Pedro Munhoz, Petr was the only one in the top that didn’t have a fight. He said that if I won to call him out, so I did,” O’Malley told UFC.com. “And now here we are October 22nd, I’m going to beat him up.”
It will be the first time competing in Abu Dhabi for “Suga”, who has fought the majority of his professional career in Las Vegas. Although there are challenges that come with the time switch and with travel, the 15-1-0 (1 NC) believes he’ll be ready to handle the challenge. “
Fighting in Abu Dhabi is going to be very interesting,” O’Malley said. “My last ten fights have been in Las Vegas so it’s definitely going to be a little different, but I’ll be able to adjust. I’ll get there early enough, and we’ll make it work.”