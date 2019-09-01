Chiasson Always Keeps Sights Set On The Belt

“I’m not just here to be in the UFC,” Chiasson said. “I’ve said it a thousand times - if I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it full-force and I’m going to the top of the line. And the title is always in my sights. I can see it, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But there are still miles to cover and I’m not looking to get there fast.”

Before Chiasson can get anywhere close to the title she will have to take care of business against Lansberg, who the Louisianan describes as a “grinder.” Lansberg’s last fight was one that she won’t soon forget, considering that she fought in her home country at UFC Stockholm and secured an emotional victory.

Fighting someone with momentum offers Chiasson a challenge that she is more than pleased to accept, and she expects that they will turn some heads on Saturday.

“You’re looking at two people that are hard to take out and two people that want to grind and get in there and just go for it,” Chiasson said. “We’re not scared to get hit, we’re not scared to go three rounds. We’re both ranked.”

This bantamweight gem is on the UFC Copenhagen prelims and you’re not going to want to miss the clash between Chiasson and Lansberg. Make sure you tune into the prelims at 11am/8am ETPT on ESPN+, in addition the main card begins at 2pm/11am ETPT.