Chiasson Always Keeps Sights Set On The Belt

One of the best ways to get noticed on the talent-rich UFC roster is to finish your opponents.
UFC bantamweight Macy Chiasson has done nothing but that since making her way through The Ultimate Fighter and into the UFC. Chiasson finished all three of her fights to win the 28th season of the reality series and took it out of the judges’ hands in her first two post-TUF UFC bouts against Gina Mazany and Sarah Moras.
Now she finds herself in her first ranked showdown at UFC Copenhagen, as the No. 11-ranked Chiasson will take on the No. 12-ranked Lina Lansberg.
And she can’t wait to get things started.
“I think at this point it’s about having fun,” Chiasson said. “I’ve put in such a hard ten-week camp that this week is a joy for me. This is why I’m here, this is why I train so hard. And I’m just ready to go out there and just walk forward. I don’t give a s*** so I’m just coming through.”
Chiasson’s focus is a major reason why she’s able to be so dominant and finish her opponents. She visualizes ending the fight inside the distance and she expects it.
“It’s a mental thing for me. It’s wanting to go in there and get it done. I was really disappointed I didn’t get my finish in the first round of my last fight,” Chiasson said. “I just love finishing. It’s just something that’s always kind of been a part of me in my blood. Even when I’m doing rounds at the gym, I’m like, ‘What can I do to take this person out right now?’ That’s just kind of how it’s always been for me.”
That competitive edge is something that might set Chiasson apart in the wide-open bantamweight division. With double champ Amanda Nunes continuing her dominance at 135 pounds against Holly Holm and now that she has booked a rematch with Germaine De Randamie, Chiasson has her sights set on a run to the top.
“I’m not just here to be in the UFC,” Chiasson said. “I’ve said it a thousand times - if I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it full-force and I’m going to the top of the line. And the title is always in my sights. I can see it, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. But there are still miles to cover and I’m not looking to get there fast.”
Before Chiasson can get anywhere close to the title she will have to take care of business against Lansberg, who the Louisianan describes as a “grinder.” Lansberg’s last fight was one that she won’t soon forget, considering that she fought in her home country at UFC Stockholm and secured an emotional victory.
Fighting someone with momentum offers Chiasson a challenge that she is more than pleased to accept, and she expects that they will turn some heads on Saturday.
“You’re looking at two people that are hard to take out and two people that want to grind and get in there and just go for it,” Chiasson said. “We’re not scared to get hit, we’re not scared to go three rounds. We’re both ranked.”
This bantamweight gem is on the UFC Copenhagen prelims