UFC Copenhagen: Fight By Fight

JACK HERMANSSON VS. JARED CANNONIER

You’re going to think I’m lying, but this is my favorite fight of the month because it encapsulates so much of what I love about MMA.

A couple years ago, the idea of Hermansson and Cannonier battling to be on the short list of possible title challengers in the middleweight division was unthinkable, mostly because Cannonier debuted at heavyweight and was competing in the light heavyweight ranks until May 2018, but also because Hermansson had just pushed his UFC record to 4-2 and gotten back into the win column after losing to Thiago Santos with a come-from-behind win over Thales Leites.

That bout — Hermansson’s win over Leites — took place a week before Cannonier’s final light heavyweight appearance — a loss to unbeaten rising star Dominick Reyes — and since then, this weekend’s headlining duo are a combined 5-0 with both having registered wins over David Branch and followed it up with triumphs over Brazilian middleweight fixtures, Hermansson against Jacare Souza and Cannonier against Anderson Silva.

These are two competitors who simply needed to find their groove and start trusting in their talents. Cannonier has looked like a force since shifting to middleweight and Hermansson has shown that he’s capable of finishing with strikes or submissions or gutting one out to get the decision and it makes the first UFC main event in Denmark a tremendously compelling and pivotal matchup in the 185-pound weight class.

