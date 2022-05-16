Chase Hooper Knows He Belongs

Now take those questions and mix in being one of the youngest competitors on the roster, running into fighters you idolize and admire, and then having some of them recognize you and know who you are.

Or standing across the cage from one of the longest tenured fighters in your division in your sophomore appearance inside the Octagon and knowing and believing not only that you deserve to be in there with him, but that you have the skills to beat him as well.

View Hooper's Athlete Profile

“It’s the same thing when you go from being amateur to pro,” said Hooper, who has alternated wins and losses through his first four UFC outings. “It takes you a couple fights to adjust to that new level because you’ve just jumped into a whole different pool of talent. Now I feel like I’m adjusting to that a little more and trying to become a more well-rounded fighter and show that I’m making the necessary improvements to stay on the roster and keep my spot.

“Obviously I have a lot of time left in me physically, but I’m not trying to wait it out; I don’t want to keep losing or having holes in my game as a fighter. So I’ve been taking the time to do things like go and train with “Wonderboy,” and seeking out these high-level wrestlers, getting these tips and tricks and high-level training to raise the levels up.

“I’m trying to raise the Fight IQ and raise my confidence in myself, and not respect the other guys as much, which I think I’ve done in the past,” he added. “But again, that’s part of that Imposter Syndrome. It’s about recognizing that I belong here and the guy that I’m fighting is on the same level as me, if not a little below, and I have to go out there and show that.”