Catching up with Henry Cejudo

So why has the “King of Cringe” not kicked his feet up after the culmination of a competitive career which spans nearly two decades?

“People think I miss the game, miss the sport, wonder if I’m going to come back, but honestly, sometimes I just get bored and I gotta call somebody out,” Cejudo said.

In his time away from the keyboard, “Triple C” has split his focus between starting his next endeavor in real estate and spending a significant amount of time with Mike Tyson leading up to his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November.

The amount of time spent with Tyson had fight fans wondering if they would see Cejudo swap his four-ounce gloves for a pair of ten-ounce ones anytime soon.