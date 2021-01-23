Hall Of Fame Inductee: Kevin Randleman

“Me and Kevin took over that room because we went through the hardest workout and we were making noise, and the whole wrestling team was watching us. We walked out, I looked at Kevin and said, ‘You can train with me every day if you want.’”

Randleman was in. And as Coleman found out later, it was a turning point in the young wrestler’s career and life.

“He showed this surprise in him and he ran home to his mom, saying, ‘Hey mom, he likes me, Coleman likes me.’ And that was it from that point on. He was a redshirt freshman, he was going home every weekend, he wasn't really liking Ohio State. He wasn't happy and he was getting his ass whupped by a lot of guys on the team. After that, we lifted every day, he didn't miss a day, I didn't miss a day. I told him, ‘Let's be a champion.’”

He almost pulled it off immediately, winning the Big Ten tournament before losing in the NCAA finals. It was a year to remember that began with a challenge from his coach before summer break.

“I showed you the path, I showed you what you need to do,” Coleman said. “When I see you in three months, I expect all your numbers - your bench, your squat, your deadlift – to go up. I'll be able to tell if you went home and partied or if you went home and trained. And when I saw him three months later, he was ‘The Monster.’ He was the f**king Monster. He went from getting beat by guys on the team to taking second in the nation. He went second in the country from out of nowhere.”

The next two seasons, Randleman won the NCAA Division I title, becoming a star in the process.

“When Kevin Randleman walked on the mats, he made sure everybody knew he was up next,” said Coleman. “In wrestling, it's hard to get noticed, but Kevin Randleman always got noticed. And he went out there and dominated.”

It was an epic run, but where was Randleman going to go from there athletically? By the end of 1993, the Ultimate Fighting Championship was launched, though it was still largely a mystery to all but the hardcore of martial arts fans and not really seen as a viable career path at the time.

Or was it?

In 1996, Coleman got the call to compete in the UFC and he made an immediate impact, defeating Moti Horenstein, Gary Goodridge and Don Frye in a single night to win the UFC 10 tournament. Then he made a phone call.