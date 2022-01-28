Calvin Kattar Bounced Back Stronger Than Ever

The Methuen, Massachusetts native felt the thrill of a main event, unanimous decision victory just minutes beforehand, but when he pulled up a stream of the New England Patriots’ playoff game versus the Buffalo Bills, the agony of defeat came flooding in quickly.

“We were down like 30, 40 points,” Kattar told UFC.com. “It was devastating. There was only two minutes left. It was just a quick dagger. That sucked. The team worked hard, but hey, a lot can happen in a year. Look out for them next year. That’s that comeback mentality and mindset. Head down, go to work. The New England way. Expect them to bounce back strong.”

Kattar very much embodied that New England mindset in his bounce-back performance against Chikadze. A lot of the pre-fight chatter circulated around the streaking Chikadze and the question marks around Kattar after he spent a year out of the Octagon following his main event loss to Max Holloway in January 2021.

The doubts were swirling around Kattar heading into 2022’s year-opening bout. Chikadze, who rode a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC to that point, saw Kattar as his chance to jump into the division’s Top 5, and people were buying into that hype. Oddsmakers put Kattar as the 2-to-1 betting underdog. Before the fight, Chikadze lobbied for a chance to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski after an injury forced Holloway out of their scheduled trilogy fight. Kattar, meanwhile, let all those doubts build a chip on his shoulder, and he let all the frustration build up in a positive way.

“I just took all that as motivation in the fight and didn’t really say much about it,” Kattar said. “It was really just about going out and proving it to everybody. Talk is cheap. I gotta go out and just show them. I had to go and show everybody and remind them. I was happy that it worked out the way it did. Hopefully the recency bias is coming off a big win and not the Max Holloway loss.