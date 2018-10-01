Alexa Grasso Hoping For Quick Turnaround

But she knows she needs to come back better and get a victory, and she’s considering doing it in a less hospitable atmosphere.

“I want to finish the year with one more fight. And I would love to do it in a country where I’m not known that much, but where I have the chance to make my country proud and show them how we Mexicans fight.”

Grasso feels the challenge can push her to become even better than what she showed impressively against Karolina Kowalkiewicz last June, and against Esparza at UFC Mexico’s co-main event.

“I want UFC Busan; I want to fight in Korea. The date is perfect; I would even love to fight a local girl if possible. Just like Brian (Ortega) is fighting the Korean Zombie.”