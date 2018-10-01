Alexa Grasso Hoping For Quick Turnaround

Alexa Grasso is living a complicated moment. Even though she gave one of the best performances of her young career and won her first UFC Fight of the Night performance bonus, she wasn’t granted with the victory she was looking last Saturday in front of her countrymen. Judges saw the former champion Carla Esparza as having the upper hand.
That has not diminished her spirit, however. Quite the opposite. She’s happy she was able to put into practice many new techniques, that she went wire to wire with one of the most experienced fighters in her division, and is basking in the support from all her fans who steadfastly believe she actually did enough to win.
But she knows she needs to come back better and get a victory, and she’s considering doing it in a less hospitable atmosphere.
“I want to finish the year with one more fight. And I would love to do it in a country where I’m not known that much, but where I have the chance to make my country proud and show them how we Mexicans fight.”
Grasso feels the challenge can push her to become even better than what she showed impressively against Karolina Kowalkiewicz last June, and against Esparza at UFC Mexico’s co-main event.
“I want UFC Busan; I want to fight in Korea. The date is perfect; I would even love to fight a local girl if possible. Just like Brian (Ortega) is fighting the Korean Zombie.”
She’s serious. So serious that she's considering doing it at 125lbs, noting that flyweight that could allow her to manage the traveling circumstances more easily.
Regardless of the matchmakers plans for the young Mexican, her enthusiasm shows that she wasn’t beaten, that her mental strength is stronger than ever, as she continues aiming at higher goals.