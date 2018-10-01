Alexa Grasso Is Back With A Vengeance

With two title fights, not to mention a bout between Cowboy Cerrone and Tony Ferguson, it was easy to overlook the pairing of Alexa Grasso vs Karolina Kowalkiewicz on the stacked fight card of June’s UFC 238 extravaganza. Shortly after the fight began, however, the women’s strawweight division joined fight fans around the world in taking notice of an exceptionally crisp, dominating performance by Grasso.

That Grasso was dominant was hardly a surprise. In her pre-UFC career, the Guadalajara, Mexico native was undefeated, including two bonus-worthy fights in Invicta FC that had her on the doorstep of a title shot. What was surprising was the sheer precision and athleticism she brought with her that night after coming back from a loss, two injuries and more than a year away from the Octagon. She hadn’t merely picked up where she left off, but came back as different beast altogether.