AJ Fletcher Set To Make Another Splash

The 25-year-old from Baton Rouge is set to make the walk for the first time this weekend, squaring off with Matthew Semelsberger in a highly combustible welterweight pairing. It’s a big spot for the unbeaten newcomer, but he’s already shown an ability to rise to the occasion and a flair for the dramatic that makes it easy to see him doing the same this weekend.

“I didn’t know I would be the first fight of the season until fight week, when one of the fights got dropped because of COVID,” Fletcher said of his fight with Leonardo Damiani that opened Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series last August. “Once I realized I was going to be in that No. 1 slot, I was pumped.”

After touching gloves, the welterweights got right after it, with Fletcher working from the outside, picking with single shots and chopping at Damiani’s lead leg. A minute in, he swiftly changed levels and put the Italian veteran on the deck, with Damiani working his way back to his feet and into space.

With the Italian circling stationed with his back to the fence and standing flat-footed, Fletcher launched into the air and planted a perfect knee on Damiani’s chin, ending the fight and kicking off the season in spectacular fashion.

“There are always some nerves going into a fight, 100 percent,” said Fletcher, who pushed his record to 9-0 with his contract-winning victory. “But it wasn’t anything over the top. Each fight, if you’re doing things right, is generally the biggest fight, and it didn’t feel like anything out of the ordinary; it felt like what I expected.

“Having all eyes on you in your job interview for the thing that you’ve been dreaming about — it feels like that,” he added with a laugh. “If you could think of a feeling, it would feel like that, but once you take a second to think about how you got here and what you did to get here, the work you put in and all that, it’s kind of reassuring. The nerves are part of the game, just like getting punched in the face.

“I belong here, so I was just excited about the opportunity.”