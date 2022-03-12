Highlights
UFC returns to UFC APEX with a hard-hitting light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 6 Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event, No 10 ranked bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes aims to stop the momentum of No. 14 Song Yadong.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. ANKALAEV will take place Saturday, March 12 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Results
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Main Card
Thiago Santos vs Magomed Ankalaev
In the UFC Fight Night main event, Magomed Ankalaev extended his winning streak to eight with a five-round unanimous decision over former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos.
Scores were 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 for the No.6-ranked Ankalaev, now 17-1. The No.5-ranked Santos falls to 22-10.
There was little action in the first 90 seconds, and Ankalaev ended that stalemate with a couple right hands that hit their mark and got Santos’ attention. Three minutes in and it was a left that momentarily wobbled the Brazilian, who wasn’t able to get his own offense in gear in the first five minutes.
Both got busier to start round two, but Santos still wasn’t landing anything of note while Ankalaev got in a nice right hand-left kick combination. In the closing 30 seconds, though, Santos might have stolen the round with a left hand over the top that dropped the Russian.
With the fight likely even on the scorecards, the pair had three rounds to pull ahead and take the fight, and each combatant upped their work rate but neither was able to make a definitive statement to win the round.
Magomed Ankalaev Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Santos began leading the dance in the fourth and he had success in the opening minute before settling back into a counterstriking stance as Ankalaev moved forward. In the final minute, Ankalaev locked up with Santos against the fence and scored his first takedown, a major scoring moment for the Russian.
In the fifth, there was still precious little significant action, but Ankalaev secured his win on the scorecards with his grappling work against the fence as he kept Santos from making a late surge.
Official Result - Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) | Official Scorecards
Marlon Moraes vs Song Yadong
China’s Song Yadong made the most of his co-main event spotlight as he knocked out longtime bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes in the first round.
Song got off to a good start, nailing Moraes with hard right hands, but the Brazilian took the shots well and fired back, but two minutes in, another right landed flush and sat Moraes down. With Moraes stunned, referee Keith Peterson had seen enough, and he stopped the bout at the 2:06 mark of the opening round.
Song Yadong Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
The No.14-ranked Song moves to 19-5-1, 1 NC with the win. The No.10-ranked Moraes falls to 23-10-1.
Official Result - Song Yadong def. Marlon Moraes via knockout at 2:06 of the first round | Official Scorecards
Sodiq Yusuff vs Alex Caceres
Sodiq Yusuff snapped Alex Caceres’ five-fight winning streak in featherweight action as he scored a three-round unanimous decision victory.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for the No.12-ranked Yusuff, now 12-2. The No.15-ranked Caceres falls to 19-13, 1 NC.
Caceres took Yusuff to the mat in the opening minute, but the Nigeria native got back to his feet quickly and scored his own takedown after catching a Caceres kick. Two minutes in, both were standing again and trading kicks, with Caceres doing good work with his hands, as well.
Sodiq Yusuff Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Yusuff was piling on leg kicks on Caceres in the second, and they were slowing the Floridian down while adding points to his ledger along the way. Two flash knockdowns were the result, and they were key in an otherwise close round.
Landing with some of his best shots of the fight, Yusuff kept his pace steady and disciplined, as he held off any late charges from the featherweight veteran.
Official Result - Sodiq Yusuff def. Alex Caceres via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Khalil Rountree Jr. vs Karl Roberson
In a matchup of light heavyweight strikers, Khalil Rountree Jr. stopped Karl Roberson in the second round.
Both fighters started out throwing with bad intentions, Roberson (9-5) taking the early advantage, then settled into a more measured pace, with both fighters having their moments.
Khalil Rountree Jr. Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
There was nothing sedate about what happened next, as Rountree (11-5, 1 NC) dropped Roberson with a right hand early in round two, and while the New Jersey native tried to get back to his feet, a final barrage that included a thudding kick to the body, doubled Roberson over and brought in referee Herb Dean to stop that fight 25 seconds into the second stanza.
Official Result - Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Karl Roberson via TKO (Strikes) at :25 of the second round | Official Scorecards
Drew Dober vs Terrance McKinney
Rising lightweight star Terrance McKinney nearly got another rapid-fire finish, but after a strong start, it was veteran Drew Dober walking away with a first-round stoppage victory.
McKinney jarred Dober with a knee seconds into the bout and dropped him seconds later. Dober survived the onslaught but got rocked with another knee as McKinney tried to finish. Again, Dober cleared his head and fired back punches, only to get taken down by the Spokane product, who kept the pressure coming on the mat. Midway through the round, the two rose, and now it was Dober on the offensive, and as he dropped McKinney, he poured it on, and after a series of unanswered strikes, referee Keith Peterson stopped the fight. The official time was 3:17.
Dober moves to 24-11, 1 NC with the win. McKinney, who replaced Ricky Glenn two weeks after his most recent win over Fares Ziam, falls to 12-4.
Official Result - Drew Dober def. Terrance McKinney via TKO (Strikes) at 3:17 of the first round | Official Scorecards
Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva
Few expected middleweight knockout artists Alex Pereira and Bruno Silva to go the distance, and while they did, it wasn’t from a lack of trying in the three-rounder, won by Pereira via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Pereira, now 5-1. Silva falls to 22-7.
After shooting out rangefinders to start the bout, the Brazilians got into a fight in the second minute, Silva drawing first blood with a hard punch upstairs that straightened Pereira briefly. The pair continued to battle, with a takedown by Silva breaking up the striking action with under two minutes to go. Pereira fought his way back to his feet quickly, though, and a late flurry may have broken a close round in his favor.
"I was able to show everyone what nobody had seen yet. I think now they won’t be able to say I haven’t faced anyone."— UFC News (@UFCNews) March 13, 2022
Alex Pereira stayed calm and collected through all three rounds en route to his unanimous decision victory at #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/uwsJzYilVD
A strong start to round two by Pereira was answered when Silva got another takedown in the third minute, but again, Pereira didn’t stay there long. Silva did the better standup work down the stretch, as he dodged Pereira’s knees and set up an interesting final round.
Pereira’s world-class technique took over in the third, and he had Silva on wobbly legs midway through the round. Silva tried to get the fight back to the mat, but Pereira wasn’t having it, and though the closing moments were fought at close range, it was Pereira nearly finishing his gutsy foe before the horn intervened.
Official Result - Alex Pereira def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Official Scorecards
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Prelims
Matthew Semelsberger vs AJ Fletcher
In a hard-fought welterweight bout, Matthew Semelsberger outlasted AJ Fletcher over three rounds, winning a three-round unanimous decision.
Scores were 29-28 across the board for Semelsberger, now 10-3. Fletcher falls to 9-1.
Just 25 seconds into the bout, Fletcher took Semelsberger down, and a few moments later, he was in the mount. Semelsberger tried to escape and got caught in a guillotine choke briefly, and the two went back to where they were on the canvas. They remained there for the rest of the stanza, Fletcher controlling the action from the top position.
Matthew Semelsberger Octagon Interview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Semelsberger got some daylight for his striking early in the second, but Fletcher kept drawing him into grappling exchanges. Semelsberger responded well, getting into the top position on the mat and staying there for a long stretch, bloodying the Louisianan in the process.
Fletcher got the first takedown of the final round, but Semesberger didn’t stay long. Instead, he got up and delivered his own takedown. Semelsberger kept Fletcher grounded and bloodied him again, but it was Fletcher jarring his foe briefly when they stood and traded until the horn.
Official Result - Matthew Semelsberger def. AJ Fletcher via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
JJ Aldrich vs Gillian Robertson
In flyweight action, JJ Aldrich won her third in a row by defeating Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision.
Scores were 30-27 across the board for Aldrich, now 11-4. Robertson falls to 10-7.
The story of the first frame was Aldrich keeping it standing while Robertson wasn’t able to get the fight to the mat, which, in this striker versus grappler matchup, made it an Aldrich round.
JJ Aldrich Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Two minutes into the second stanza, Robertson dragged Aldrich to the mat, but Aldrich reversed position, got into her foe’s guard, and then got back to her feet.
Aldrich remained in control in the final frame, and while Robertson pulled guard in the closing minute of the fight, she was unable to turn things around before the end of the bout.
Official Result - JJ Aldrich def. Gillian Robertson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Official Scorecards
Trevin Jones vs Javid Basharat
Bantamweight newcomer Javid Basharat went the distance for the first time in his career, but he remained unbeaten, winning a three-round unanimous decision over Trevin Jones.
Scores were 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 for Basharat, now 12-0. Jones falls to 13-8, 1 NC.
Both fighters were selective with their attacks for much of the first round, but in the final 90 seconds, Basharat landed some hard knees that had Jones on the defensive for a spell.
Jones picked up his pace in the second, but Basharat remained the sharper of the two as he calmly picked at his opponent from long range.
Official Result - Javid Basharat def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Official Scorecards
Damon Jackson vs Kamuela Kirk
Damon Jackson Gets Arm Triangle Submission Win | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Featherweight veteran Damon Jackson made it two straight wins as he submitted Kamuela Kirk in the second round.
Kirk got in some solid knees in the first round, but outside of that, the round belonged to Jackson, whose busy striking attack rattled his foe briefly before he took the fight to the mat with under a minute to go and maintained control there.
Damon Jackson Gets Arm Triangle Submission Win | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Jackson wasted no time working his ground game to start round two and he dominated there until he locked in the arm triangle choke that forced the tap out at the 4:42 mark.
Damon Jackson 20-4-1, 1 NC. Kirk falls to 12-5.
Official Result - Damon Jackson def. Kamuela Kirk via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:42 of the second round | Official Scorecards
Sabina Mazo vs Miranda Maverick
Miranda Maverick Sinks In RD 1 Rear Naked Choke | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Miranda Maverick wanted to make a statement in her flyweight bout against Sabina Mazo, and she did just that, ending matters via second-round submission.
Maverick (12-4) took Mazo to the canvas in the second minute of the fight, but Mazo stayed busy, nearly catching her opponent in an armbar. Soon, the two were back on their feet, but not for long, as Maverick threw Mazo to the mat. This pattern repeated again, and this time Maverick kept Mazo grounded to the end of the frame.
Two minutes into round two, Maverick got the fight to the mat and quickly took Mazo’s back. What followed was a rear naked choke, and Mazo was forced to tap at 2:15 of the second stanza.
Official Result - Miranda Maverick def. Sabina Mazo via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:15 of the second round | Official Scorecards
Dalcha Lungiambula vs Cody Brundage
Cody Brundage shook off some adversity against Dalcha Lungiambula and finished his foe, ending their middleweight bout via first-round submission to earn his first UFC victory.
The fight went to the mat in the second minute, but Lungiambula defended Brundage’s takedown attempt with plenty of offense, and when the two rose, “Champion” kept pouring it on until Brundage locked in a guillotine choke, took the fight to the mat, and forced a tap out. The time of the finish was 3:41 of the first round.
Brundage moves to 7-2 with the win. Lungiambula falls to 11-4.
Official Result - Cody Brundage def. Dalcha Lungiambula via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:41 of the first round | Official Scorecards
Kris Moutinho vs Guido Cannetti
Guido Cannetti Gets Standing TKO In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night Santos vs Ankalaev
Argentina’s Guido Cannetti picked up his first victory since 2018 in impressive style, halting Kris Moutinho in the opening round of their bantamweight bout.
Cannetti started aggressively behind a steady stream of kicks, and as he mixed up his attack with strikes upstairs, he rattled Moutinho, and after a series of unanswered punches, referee Chris Tognoni had seen enough, stopping the fight at 2:07 of round one.
See What Cannetti Had To Say After The Victory
The 42-year-old Cannetti moves to 9-7 with the win. Moutinho falls to 9-6.
Official Result - Guido Cannetti def. Kris Moutinho via TKO (Strikes) at 2:07 of the first round | Official Scorecards
Tafon Nchukwi vs Azamat Murzakanov
Azamat Murzakanov Lands Flying Knee TKO In Debut | UFC FIght Night: Santos vs Ankalaev
Azamat Murzakanov rescued victory from the jaws of defeat in the light heavyweight opener, as he scored a come from behind stoppage of Tafon Nchukwi to keep his unbeaten record intact in his UFC debut.
Murzakanov (11-0) took an early lead thanks to some hard left hands that landed solidly, but Nchukwi took each shot without blinking and slowly worked his way into the fight, ultimately controlling the pace of the fight by the end of the round.
Tchukwi (6-2) kept his momentum going in the second stanza as Murzakanov looked to be getting frustrated, but out of nowhere, the Russian landed a flush right knee to the head that put Nchukwi on his back, prompting referee Herb Dean to call the fight off at :44 of the final round.
Official Result - Azamat Murzakanov def. Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (Strikes) at :44 of the third round | Official Scorecards
Top Submissions | Middleweight
