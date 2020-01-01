Woodley Returns To Face Edwards In London

Tyron Woodley returns to the Octagon to face Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Jan. 18, 2020
The UFC’s return to London on March 21 has a main event pitting two of the welterweight division’s best against each other, as former world champion Tyron Woodley is back to face surging Leon Edwards at O2 Arena.
Back in action for the first time since March 2019, Woodley successfully defended his 170-pound title four times before losing it to Kamaru Usman, and now “The Chosen One” is hungry to get back in the championship mix. But to get there, he has to turn back Birmingham’s “Rocky,” who has won his last eight bouts, most recently decisioning Rafael Dos Anjos in July.