What We Learned From UFC Raleigh

If you read that Junior Dos Santos shut down every single one of Curtis Blaydes’ takedown attempts, it’d be realistic to assume the former heavyweight champ eventually scored another knockout victory on his way back to a title shot. Instead, it was “Razor” Blaydes connecting with a sharp right hand that staggered JDS and all but put him out on his feet.

Everyone knows what Blaydes’ first, second and third choices are when it comes to a fight: wrestle, wrestle and wrestle. Blaydes has gone as far as to say he aspires to be the Khabib Nurmagomedov of the heavyweight division, wrestling his opponents to the ground when and where he wants. That said, Blaydes showed off an evolved standup attack, utilizing the threat of his wrestling acumen as a way to open up opportunities to connect with heavy strikes.